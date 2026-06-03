Every Pedal Forward: Why India Must Take Cycling Seriously

<p>World Bicycle Day, observed every June 3rd, tends to generate the usual celebrations, organised rides, social media posts, and well-meaning declarations. But the day deserves a harder conversation. Cycling in India is not a lifestyle choice that needs cheerleading. It is a viable, climate-aligned, health-promoting, affordable mode of transport that is being systematically denied its place on Indian roads, and that denial has real costs.</p><p>The country stands at a pivotal moment: despite having millions of daily cyclists, our urban policy falls far short of recognising cycling as a critical mode of transport. This policy gap is not just a missed opportunity but a direct obstacle to cleaner air, healthier cities, and greater social equity. Only about 12-16% of urban trips in Indian cities are made by bicycle, according to surveys of modal share in cities such as Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru that cover tens of thousands of commuters, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy reports. This share has been steadily declining even as cities grow denser. </p><p>Indian cities are choking. Congestion, air pollution, and the health consequences of sedentary car-dependent life are not distant projections; they are present realities. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and dozens of smaller cities consistently rank among the world's most polluted cities. Meanwhile, urban planning continues to double down on the logic that caused the problem: more flyovers, more lane expansions, more infrastructure built for speed rather than people.</p><p>Cycling addresses several of these crises simultaneously. It emits nothing. It relieves congestion. It improves cardiovascular and mental health. It is affordable. It is scalable. And in a country where a significant proportion of urban trips are under five kilometres, it is entirely practical — if the infrastructure exists to support it. For many working-class citizens, cycling remains one of the most affordable options; purchasing and maintaining a bicycle costs only a fraction of owning a two-wheeler or a car, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Urban Mobility Report.</p><p>Dedicated cycling lanes are absent or decorative in most Indian cities. Where they exist, they are frequently occupied by parked vehicles, encroached upon by vendors, or simply discontinued mid-route. These enforcement challenges run deep: traffic police and municipal authorities often lack both the resources and clear mandates to routinely monitor and protect cycling infrastructure, while fines for violations are typically low or inconsistently issued. In some cases, overlapping responsibility between agencies leads to confusion or inaction, and dedicated enforcement staff for non-motorised transport are almost unheard of. Without strong institutional commitment and practical systems to ensure compliance, even the best-designed lanes are quickly rendered unusable. Cyclists share road space with buses, trucks, and motorcycles with no protection and few recourse options. The result is predictable: dangerous conditions discourage all but the most determined riders, fewer cyclists mean less political pressure for infrastructure, and the cycle of neglect continues.</p><p>To break this cycle, policymakers could implement clear priorities: establish mandatory design standards for protected cycling lanes that are continuous and physically separated from motor traffic; strictly enforce parking and encroachment bans on all existing and new cycle paths; and launch pilot projects in major cities to demonstrate the value and practicality of well-planned cycling corridors. Setting up regular audits of cycling infrastructure, along with public reporting and dedicated hotlines for violations, can help ensure these lanes remain usable and safe. Municipal agencies should also coordinate with law enforcement to impose fines or penalties for vehicles that block or damage cycling routes. These steps would help both protect current cyclists and invite new riders onto the roads.</p><p>There is also the air pollution paradox. Cyclists, by choosing one of the most environmentally responsible modes of transport, are directly exposed to the pollution generated by everyone else's choices. The irony should be embarrassing enough to drive policy. It largely hasn't. Introducing low-emission zones, increasing green cover along cycling routes, and installing real-time air quality monitors on major cycling corridors can help reduce risks. In addition, city authorities should prioritise shifting heavy vehicle traffic away from areas with high cyclist numbers, especially during peak hours.</p><p>A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research, examining health outcomes among over 50,000 adults in Pune and Delhi, found that increasing cycling rates could significantly reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease and related health expenditures in these cities. These India-specific numbers make clear that the stakes are not just hypothetical; they are immediate and measurable.</p><p>Compare this to cities that chose differently. Copenhagen and Amsterdam didn't become cycling capitals by accident; they made deliberate, sustained investments in protected lanes, traffic-calming measures, and a road culture that treats cyclists as equal users. Paris added hundreds of kilometres of cycling infrastructure in recent years and saw measurable shifts in commuter behaviour.</p><p>The post-COVID period accelerated this shift dramatically across the developed world. Paris added hundreds of kilometres of cycling infrastructure as part of its post-pandemic recovery plan and saw measurable shifts in commuter behaviour. London launched its Streetspace programme during COVID, converting car lanes into protected cycling and walking corridors, and has since made many of these permanent under its Cycling Action Plan. New York used the pandemic as a window to significantly expand its protected-lane network, with cycling volumes on key routes surging well above pre-COVID levels. Berlin, Barcelona, and Brussels each rolled out emergency cycling infrastructure during COVID that was subsequently retained and expanded. Even Beijing, which has historically prioritised motorised transport, has moved to restore and expand cycling infrastructure as part of its green transport agenda, acknowledging the bicycle's deep roots in the city's commuting culture.</p><p>Crucially, some Indian cities are also showing that positive change is possible at home.</p><p>Chandigarh offers perhaps the most striking Indian precedent. Designed from its inception with cycling in mind, the city today has over 200 kilometres of dedicated cycle tracks, the most extensive network in the country. Its grid layout connects residential sectors, markets, and institutions through dedicated paths, demonstrating that when cycling infrastructure is built into a city's DNA, it works. The lesson for other cities is not that they need to be redesigned from scratch, but that sustained political commitment to cycling infrastructure produces real results.</p><p>Gurugram tells a different but equally important story. One of India's fastest-growing cities, built almost entirely around the car, it nonetheless became the birthplace of Raahgiri Day (India's longest-running car-free citizen initiative, now replicated across more than 70 cities). Gurugram has pushed for junction corrections, dedicated cycle infrastructure, and street redesigns that create space for cyclists and pedestrians. In a city where 50% of trips are under 5 kilometres, the case for cycling is arithmetic rather than aspirational.</p><p>Bengaluru, for instance, piloted a network of pop-up cycle lanes and dedicated routes in 2021, leading to a measurable increase in daily cyclists on those roads and positive community feedback on reduced traffic conflicts. Pune's Cycle4Change Challenge, which reimagined key urban stretches as safe cycling corridors, saw a 25% increase in cycling during the pilot phase and prompted the city to make several corridors permanent.</p><p>Chennai, through its Smart City Mission, constructed nearly 25 kilometres of high-quality cycle tracks, leading to increased usage and strong demand to expand the network. These cases reveal what works in the Indian context: visible safety improvements and public campaigns can spark real change in travel behaviour, while even temporary pilots help build institutional skills and public support for scaling up. Though still limited in scale compared to global leaders, these initiatives demonstrate that Indian cities can adapt and innovate to support cycling, providing a blueprint for others to follow. These are not culturally alien examples; they are evidence that infrastructure shapes behaviour, and that political will is the real variable.</p><p>India has the conditions for a cycling future. Many cities have the climate and geography for year-round riding. The density of urban neighbourhoods supports short-distance trips. And cycling has a long, democratic history here — it was never an elite sport, it was how people moved.</p><p>What cycling needs now is not celebration. To make the biggest impact, policymakers must focus first on three urgent priorities: redesign roads to provide truly protected cycling lanes, strictly enforce traffic rules to shield cyclists from dangerous driving, and ensure urban planning firmly establishes cyclists and pedestrians as equal stakeholders rather than afterthoughts.</p><p>To drive accountability and real change, these priorities must also be accompanied by measurable targets. For example, cities should set a goal of building at least 100 kilometres of protected cycling lanes within the next five years and commit to increasing cycling's share of urban trips to at least 20% by 2030. Regular audits and public reporting on these targets will keep progress transparent and help mobilise support. Once these foundations are in place, attention must turn to supporting measures, such as ambitious air quality targets, to make outdoor movement safer. Finally, none of these changes will endure without a broader shift in culture, where institutions consistently signal that cyclists belong on the road, not as a niche or a nuisance, but as a legitimate, respected presence.</p><p>The argument for cycling in India doesn't need to be made with sentiment. The data on urban air quality, public health, congestion costs, and climate emissions make it plain. The only question is whether Indian cities will build roads that reflect what the evidence already shows, or wait until the cost of inaction is too great. The argument for cycling in India doesn't need to be made on sentiment alone.</p><p>The data on urban air quality, public health, congestion costs, and climate emissions make it plain. Cities that have set measurable targets — 100 kilometres of protected lanes within five years, a cycling mode share of 20% by 2030 — have given themselves something to be held to. Indian cities should do the same. The only question is whether policymakers will build roads that reflect what the evidence already shows, or wait until the cost of not doing so is impossible to ignore.</p>.<p><em><strong>Sarika Panda Bhatt is the Founder-Trustee of Raahgiri Foundation, India’s longest-running urban mobility movement and Director at Nagarro</strong></em></p>