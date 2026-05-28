<p>1. Harsh, tell us about your journey into the financial services industry.</p><p>I come from a business-oriented family, so conversations around money started very early in my life. I began investing as a teenager and gradually realised that wealth creation is less about luck and more about discipline and patience. Over the years, I also noticed that a large section of Indians still hesitate to invest because finance feels complicated. That inspired me to build SIPYatrra and Wealth With Gupta platforms focused on making investing simpler, relatable, and practical for everyday people.</p> <p>2. What inspired the idea behind SIPYatrra?</p><p>India today has more than 10 crore SIP accounts, yet financial awareness is still limited beyond urban audiences. I constantly met people who wanted to invest but didn’t know where to start or whom to trust. SIPYatrra was created to bridge that gap. The idea was simple explain investing in human language instead of financial jargon, so that even first-time investors feel confident about taking their first financial step.</p> <p>3. Why do you strongly advocate SIP investments?</p><p>SIPs teach one of the most important financial habits, consistency. I personally started investing at the age of 15, and a ₹2,000 SIP that I began in 2016 while I was in Class 10 has today grown into a portfolio of around ₹5 lakh. That journey itself taught me the real power of compounding and patience. Most people think wealth is created through big money, but in reality, disciplined investing over time creates financial stability and long-term wealth.</p> <p>4. What are the biggest financial mistakes people commonly make?</p><p>The biggest mistake is delaying investments while waiting for the “perfect time.” Another common issue is lifestyle inflation, incomes increase, but savings don’t. Many young people also invest based on social media trends without understanding risk. Studies show a large percentage of Indians still rely mainly on traditional savings instead of long-term investing. Financial planning should begin with the first salary, not after financial pressure or debt begins.</p> <p>5. How important is financial literacy in today’s world?</p><p>Financial literacy today is as important as digital literacy. India is one of the world’s youngest economies, but many people still struggle with basic concepts like inflation, compounding, taxation, and budgeting. According to several financial literacy reports, only a small percentage of Indians fully understand basic financial concepts. Along with theoretical education, students today also need practical financial understanding from an early stage so they are better prepared for real-world responsibilities. In today’s competitive environment, people who understand money are often better prepared for emergencies, opportunities, and long-term security.</p> <p>6. What advice would you give to young investors starting their financial journey?</p><p>Start early, even if the amount is small. Time is the biggest advantage young investors have. Someone who starts investing at 22 can build significantly more wealth than someone who starts at 32, even with smaller amounts. Young people should focus less on quick profits and more on habits budgeting, emergency funds, disciplined SIPs, and long-term thinking. Financial confidence grows gradually through consistency, not shortcuts.</p> <p>7. How do you see the future of investment culture in India?</p><p>India is witnessing a massive transformation in investment culture. Earlier, many families depended mainly on traditional savings methods, but today younger generations are actively exploring mutual funds, equities, and digital investment platforms. SIP contributions in India have recently crossed ₹28,000 crore monthly, which clearly reflects growing participation and awareness among retail investors. I believe investing will soon become a normal financial habit in Indian households, just like savings and insurance are today.</p> <p>8. Global tensions, wars, and economic uncertainty are increasing worldwide. How do these situations impact investments and financial markets?</p><p>Global conflicts create uncertainty, and markets react very quickly to uncertainty. Wars impact oil prices, inflation, currencies, and investor confidence globally. Even Indian markets feel pressure because economies today are deeply interconnected. However, history shows that markets eventually recover from geopolitical crises. Investors who remain calm and continue disciplined investing during uncertain periods often benefit more than those who panic and exit during volatility.</p> <p>9. In such uncertain times, why are gold and oil discussed so much by investors?</p><p>Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset, so investors move toward it during uncertainty. Oil is equally important because it directly affects transportation, manufacturing, inflation, and household expenses globally. Even a small rise in crude oil prices impacts economies worldwide. That’s why whenever geopolitical tensions rise, gold and oil immediately become key indicators that investors, businesses, and governments closely monitor.</p> <p>10. What should investors do during periods of market panic and uncertainty?</p><p>The biggest mistake during market panic is making emotional decisions. Market corrections are temporary, but long-term investing rewards patience. Historical market data across decades shows that disciplined investors who stayed invested during crises eventually benefited from recoveries. Investors should focus on asset allocation, emergency funds, and long-term goals instead of reacting to daily headlines or social media fear.</p> <p>11. What message would you like to share with readers?</p><p>Financial freedom is not built overnight it is built through discipline, patience, and awareness. You don’t need to be rich to begin investing; you simply need consistency and the willingness to learn. India’s future growth will depend not only on how much people earn, but also on how wisely they manage and grow their money. The best investment people can make is investing early in financial knowledge itself.</p>