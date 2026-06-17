India Set To Showcase Innovation Strength At Europe’s Leading Tech Platform VivaTech; ITPO To Present India In Paris

<p>India’s innovation capabilities and technological strength are set to gain even greater global recognition. The country’s participation in VivaTech, one of Europe’s leading technology and startup events held in Paris, is expected to be particularly significant this year.</p><p>The India Trade Promotion Organisation is presenting India at VivaTech 2026, with the support of the Ministry of Education, MeitY and the Embassy of India in Paris. The participation will provide Indian startups, emerging technologies and innovations with a major global platform for showcase. But why is this opportunity so important for India, and how will the country benefit from it? Let’s find out.</p><p>We had an exclusive conversation with ITPO Chairman Jawed Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. During his distinguished diplomatic career, he has worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. He has also represented India in several countries, including Singapore and France, serving as Ambassador and holding other key diplomatic positions.</p><p>During the interaction, he revealed that ITPO has been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the India Pavilion and representing the country at VivaTech 2026 in Paris. As Chairman of ITPO, he is actively involved in all preparations related to the event. According to him, this is a golden opportunity for India to showcase its technological capabilities, innovations and startup ecosystem before a global audience.</p><p><strong>New Employment Opportunities Will Emerge</strong></p><p>ITPO Chairman Jawed Ashraf said that there is considerable fear and misinformation surrounding Artificial Intelligence. However, he urged people to look at history. When computers were first introduced in India, many believed they would eliminate jobs. Today, computers have actually created new employment opportunities and made work significantly easier.</p><p>He emphasized that Artificial Intelligence should be viewed from a broader perspective. According to him, AI will generate new job opportunities and make work more efficient. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s view that AI should be used for the welfare of humanity and that machines should not replace human beings.</p><p>He added that policies and international agreements should therefore be designed accordingly, ensuring that AI’s negative impacts are minimized while its benefits are maximized.</p><p><strong>Prime Minister Modi Expected To Deliver Keynote Address</strong></p><p>ITPO Chairman Jawed Ashraf also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver a keynote address at VivaTech in Paris, making this edition of the event especially significant.</p><p>He described VivaTech as a truly global platform where Indian technology companies and startups will get an opportunity to expand their global presence.</p><p>The event will also provide Indian participants with valuable insights into global startup trends, emerging technologies and innovation ecosystems from around the world.</p><p>India is fully prepared for this important showcase at VivaTech 2026, where the country’s innovation strength will be presented before a global audience, while further strengthening the long-standing India-France ties through deeper collaboration in technology, education, digital innovation and emerging sectors.</p>