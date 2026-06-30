India’s mission to save fuel begins at the footpath; the Supreme Court has just made it a duty

On 19 June, the Supreme Court declared walking a fundamental right and ruled that safe, marked footpaths must take priority over motor vehicles. The judgment comes just as the Prime Minister asks citizens to cut their petrol and diesel consumption. The court and the government have reached the same conclusion, and it sits within the first 100 metres of every Indian home. By- Sarika Panda Bhatt and Randheer Singh