<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endorsement of the ₹35,000 crore JSW–POSCO steel project in Odisha has ignited a political and social debate, with critics alleging that the move reflects a broader policy tilt favouring large corporates over vulnerable farming communities. </p><p> The project, a joint venture between JSW Steel and POSCO, was formally backed during the recent India–South Korea business engagements attended by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. While the government has positioned the initiative as a landmark investment boosting India’s industrial growth, voices from the ground in Odisha tell a far more uneasy story. </p><p> At the centre of the discontent are hundreds of farmers from Dhenkanal district who had surrendered nearly 887 acres of land over a decade ago for a thermal power project that never materialised. Today, that same land is set to host a steel plant, after passing through a series of transactions that villagers and activists describe as opaque and unjust. </p><p> For many of them, the Prime Minister’s backing of the project feels like a final blow. “When the highest office in the country supports this project, where do we go?” asked a displaced farmer from Kharagprasad village. “We have been waiting for justice for 15–20 years.” </p><p> The controversy hinges on how the land changed hands. Originally acquired at ₹3–6 lakh per acre under the old Land Acquisition Act, the land was later sold in 2021 through an insolvency-led auction to Saffron Resources Private Limited, a little-known entity with minimal capital and no operational history. In 2025, JSW Steel acquired the firm at a significantly higher valuation, effectively gaining control of the land. </p><p> Critics, including farmer groups, civil society organisations, and some opposition leaders, argue that this sequence reflects a pattern where distressed public or community-linked assets ultimately move into corporate hands at a fraction of their real value. They also question the role of institutions like the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging that due process and stakeholder consultations were either bypassed or inadequately followed. </p><p> “This is not just about one project,” said a social activist working in the region. “It raises a larger question—whether India’s development model is increasingly prioritising corporate expansion over farmer welfare.” </p><p> The political undertone has sharpened further after the formation of the BJP government in Odisha under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Critics allege that the state’s industrial approvals are being fast-tracked, even as long-pending grievances of displaced communities remain unresolved. </p><p> On the other hand, government representatives and industry stakeholders defend the project as a critical investment that will generate employment, enhance infrastructure, and contribute to India’s manufacturing ambitions. The JSW–POSCO venture is expected to create thousands of jobs and strengthen India’s position in high-grade steel production. </p><p> Yet, for villagers, such assurances ring hollow. Many claim they are still awaiting compensation revisions, rehabilitation measures, and settlement of dues from the earlier failed project. Local contractors also allege unpaid dues running into hundreds of crores. </p><p> Environmental concerns have also been raised, particularly regarding the project’s proximity to the Brahmani River, adding another layer to the ongoing debate. Legal proceedings continue, with the Odisha High Court directing authorities to hear the grievances of affected landowners. However, for those on the ground, the issue has moved beyond legalities into a question of trust. </p><p> “The system failed us once,” said a villager. “Now it feels like it is siding against us.” As India pushes forward with its industrial growth agenda, the Odisha steel project has become a flashpoint, symbolising the tension between economic ambition and social justice. Whether it is ultimately seen as a development milestone or a case study in contested land politics may depend on how these unresolved grievances are addressed in the months ahead. </p>.<p><strong>Authors bio </strong>-KALINGANATH is an investigative writer and crusader for the down trodden and voice less. He raises issues of public interest, violation of corporate governance norms and highlights scams as well as focuses on environmental issues.</p>