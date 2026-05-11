<p>QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), a global leader in higher education services and university performance analytics, is set to host the Study Abroad Master's Fair in Bengaluru on<strong> 14 May 2026</strong>. The fair will offer students the opportunity to connect directly with leading international universities from the United States, Canada, Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, the Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE. This is a rare opportunity for students to interact directly with admissions decision-makers from top global universities - all under one roof.</p><p>The fair will be held at<strong> Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm</strong>. The free-to-attend event is designed to simplify the study abroad journey by combining broad-based exploration with personalised engagement opportunities to guide students on postgraduate programmes, admissions, funding, and international career pathways.</p><p>The fair is intended for students and families considering postgraduate study abroad. It features highly QS-ranked universities, including Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) (#12), The University of Melbourne (#19), The University of Sydney (#25), The University of Queensland (#42), The University of Warwick (#74), among others.</p><p>Alongside universities, organisations such as the British Council, Campus France, and University Living (student accommodation) will be present, ensuring students benefit from a well-rounded, end-to-end study abroad experience under one roof. Moreover, attendees can explore scholarships such as the exclusive <strong>QS ImpACT Scholarship worth $50,000</strong>.</p><p>For working professionals, especially those exploring MBA opportunities, QS is also organising a focused <strong>Study Abroad MBA Fair </strong>at the same venue <strong>from 6 pm to 9:30 pm</strong>. The event offers a focused, high-value networking experience, enabling attendees to engage directly with admissions representatives from leading global institutions. Participants can explore a wide range of programmes, including Logistics & Supply Chain, Marketing, Finance, and Business Analytics, while gaining insights into how an MBA can accelerate career growth.</p><p>Bangalore is one of the top four cities in India for students seeking global higher education. According to the <strong>QS Global Student Flows report</strong>, interest among students from Bangalore has been growing at a <strong>12.4% CAGR since 2022</strong>, with an estimated <strong>34,400 students studying abroad in 2025</strong>. As demand increases for globally recognised degrees, industry-relevant programmes, and strong post-study outcomes, QS aims to support this momentum by providing credible information, expert guidance, and direct access to global institutions.</p><p> <strong>Speaking about the upcoming fair, Pieter Funnekotter, Senior Vice President, Candidate Engagement, QS, said, </strong><em>“India continues to be one of the most dynamic and fast-growing markets for international education. Through our fairs, we aim to provide students and young professionals with direct access to world-class institutions, personalised guidance, and the tools they need to make confident, informed decisions about their future”.</em></p><p>Furthermore,<strong> according to the latest Global Student Flows: India report</strong>, as of 2024, over 80,00,000 Indian students study in higher education institutions overseas, with traditional Anglophone destinations attracting a majority of flows. India remains the top source of foreign enrolments in the US, UK, and Canada. Outbound student mobility from India grew at an average rate of 11% from 2022 to 2025.</p><p>Students will have the opportunity to discuss programmes, admissions criteria, research opportunities, and career outcomes directly with university representatives. Attendees will also receive personalised counselling, profile evaluation, and application support through QS Apply, along with CV reviews, LinkedIn optimisation, and complimentary professional headshots.</p><p><strong>Event Details:</strong></p><p><strong>Day & Date:</strong> Thursday, 14 May 2026</p><p><strong>Time:</strong> 5:30 pm to 9 pm (Master’s Fair) and 6:00 to 9:30 pm (MBA Fair)</p><p><strong>Venue:</strong> Taj MG Road Bengaluru, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bangalore</p><p><strong>For registration and more information, </strong>please visit: <a href="https://qs.topuniversities.com/s26/asia/india/bangalore?utm_source=PR_Bangalore&utm_medium=article&partnerid=17152" rel="nofollow">https://qs.topuniversities.com/s26/asia/india/bangalore?utm_source=PR_Bangalore&utm_medium=article&partnerid=17152</a></p>