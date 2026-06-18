RTU Merit Rankings 2025: - Arya College of Engineering & I.T Excels

<p><strong>Arya College of Engineering & I.T. </strong>demonstrated its academic excellence once more with its outstanding results in the RTU Merit List 2025. The college is proud to honor its 2025 graduating merit holders and gold medalists, and once again it has proved its credibility as one of the finest engineering colleges in Rajasthan.</p><p> The results of the merit holders showcase the dedication and the hard work of the students and the constant supportive and sustaining academic excellence of the college for years.</p><p>Success never comes by accident, it is the result of the right efforts, disciplined studies, skilled guidance, and a supportive environment to drive and push students to reach their full potential, and <strong>Arya College (ACEIT) </strong>has established such an environment, and the RTU Merit List 2025 justifies the claim of the college.</p><p>The merit holders span across disciplines including, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science &Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, MBA and they have earned impressive scores in the RTU merit rankings.</p><p>Among the honored achievers are <strong>Vishnu Meena (EE), Ishita (AI&DS), Anshika Garg (ECE), Lagdhir Vaishali (I.T.), Kritika Nama (ME), and Nikita Jain (MBA),</strong> who made it to the RTU Merit List (Gold Medalist), bringing glory to the institute and their phenomenal accomplishment is an epitome of hard work, concentration, and dedication and is a great source of motivation for students of the entire campus. Along with them, many other students, including Sanya Data, Soumya Choudhary, Dilraj Meena, Aayushi Agarwal, Sonu Vishwakarma, Ujjwal Prajapat, Piyush Gupta, Aryan Sharma, Shreya Keshari, Murli Dhar, Diya Sharma, Sheen Khan, Chetna Singh, Ranjeet Kumar, Ankit Kumar Verma, Shiva Saxena, Akash Kumar Singh, Ria Goyal, Ashutosh Kumar, and Sanyam Sharma also made it to the merit list.</p><p>Their accomplishments mark determination and years of hard work, including disciplined study, project work, practical sessions, lab work, and many examinations and study sessions. Behind every accomplishment is the strong will power, the labor of faculty and peers, and a desire for improvement. These accomplishments are milestones for students and proud moments for the institute.</p><p>At <strong>Arya College of Engineering & I.T. </strong>we focus on confidence building, innovation, and analytical abilities, beyond the constraints of teaching and completion of the syllabus and the remarkable results shown by the 2025 outgoing students and educational approach, prove that when students are provided with quality education, fine faculty, updated learning infrastructure, and a positive and caring ambiance, it is bound to yield wonderful outcomes.</p><p>The Merit List 2025 recognizes individual accomplishments and affirms the efforts of the institution. Each merit rank and gold medal enhance the reputation of the college and its incredible position among leading institutes for quality technical education in Rajasthan and, more importantly, achievements like these inspire younger students to dream, work, and aspire to be as successful.</p><p><strong>As Arya College of Engineering & I.T,</strong> recognizes its merit holders and gold medalists, it recognizes the virtues that made this success a reality — discipline, unwavering focus, ambition and cooperation the students have brought immense pride to their faculty and institution and created a benchmark in the RTU Merit List 2025 which is much more than just an affirmation of academic success; it is the spirit of excellence flourishing in the institute.</p>