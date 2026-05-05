<p>The School of Law at Mahindra University, Hyderabad, today inaugurated the <strong>International Arbitration Confluence 2026 (IAC 2026)</strong> — a three-day international platform dedicated to examining the intersection of law, technology, and global dispute resolution — at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium on campus. The event is hosted under the aegis of the <strong>Seeding Centre for Peace and Justice, MU-ADR</strong>, in collaboration with IIAM-APCAM and HNLU, Raipur.</p><p><strong>A Distinguished Gathering</strong></p><p>The inauguration was presided over by <strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice V. Kameswar Rao</strong>, Judge, High Court of Delhi, as Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by Guests of Honour — <strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jasmeet Singh</strong>, Judge, High Court of Delhi; <strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice Advait Sethna</strong>, Judge, High Court of Bombay; <strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice Ravindra Bhat</strong>, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India; and <strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice G. Raghuram</strong>, Former Director, National Judicial Academy. Special Invitees <strong>Mr. Gourab Banerji</strong> and <strong>Dr. Pinky Anand</strong>, both Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court of India, also graced the occasion.</p><p>The dignitaries were felicitated by <strong>Dr. Yajulu Medury</strong>, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University, and <strong>Prof. (Dr.) E. R. Jayaram</strong>, Dean, School of Law, Mahindra University. <strong>Mr. Anil Xavier</strong>, Senior Advocate and President of IIAM, and <strong>Prof. (Dr.) V. C. Vivekanandan</strong>, Vice Chancellor of HNLU, Raipur, served as co-hosts of the event.</p><p><strong>Key Addresses</strong></p><p>Speaking on the occasion, <strong>Mr. Anil Xavier</strong> emphasised the imperative of integrating law schools into the justice delivery system, articulating that justice must be prompt, affordable, satisfying, and amicable — a vision he sees realised through the Confluence's founding intent.</p><p><strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice G. Raghuram</strong> urged the ADR community to engage in honest critical reflection on the structural weaknesses and "pathologies" of alternative dispute resolution, cautioning against complacency in the face of systemic challenges.</p><p><strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice Ravindra Bhat</strong> underscored that ADR represents a fundamentally different conception of justice — one that moves beyond adversarial frameworks toward a resolution that is humane and restorative.</p><p><strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice Advait Sethna</strong> highlighted the primacy of dialogue in dispute resolution, arguing that meaningful conversation between parties remains the most reliable path to mutually beneficial outcomes.</p><p><strong>Hon'ble Mr. Justice Jasmeet Singh</strong> drew attention to the enduring centrality of the human element in arbitral proceedings, calling for progressive and purposive interpretation of Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act — particularly in the context of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence.</p><p>In his address, <strong>Chief Guest Hon'ble Mr. Justice V. Kameswar Rao</strong> reflected on ADR's inherent adaptability to technological and economic transformation, stressing that institutional arbitration — with its emphasis on transparency, accountability, and structured process — remains the most credible framework for navigating this evolution. He called for a deliberate balance between technological innovation and the irreplaceable quality of human understanding in dispute resolution.</p><p><strong>MoU Between Mahindra University and HNLU, Raipur</strong></p><p>A significant highlight of the ceremony was the announcement by <strong>Prof. (Dr.) V. C. Vivekanandan</strong> of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between <strong>Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur</strong> and <strong>Mahindra University</strong>. The MoU signals a formal commitment to collaborative academic programmes, joint research initiatives, and shared expertise between the two institutions in the years ahead.</p><p><strong>Unveiling of the Seeding Centre for Peace and Justice</strong></p><p>The inauguration concluded with the formal unveiling of the <strong>Mahindra University Seeding Centre for Peace and Justice</strong> — the first dispute resolution centre of its kind to be housed within a university campus in India. The Centre facilitates institutional arbitration, mediation, and technology-enabled dispute resolution aligned with international standards. By embedding live dispute resolution, professional training, and research within the academic ecosystem, the Centre repositions the law school as an active, functioning hub for the dispensation of justice.</p><p><strong>What Lies Ahead</strong></p><p>With the stage now set, the Confluence moves into its second and third days, featuring over <strong>40 distinguished speakers</strong> drawn from the judiciary, legal practice, academia, and industry across India and the world. The program ahead includes high-level expert talks, panel discussions, and a fireside chat focused specifically on institutionalizing justice delivery through legal education. The deliberations are designed to produce actionable insights for policymakers, legal practitioners, and educators — contributing meaningfully to the broader national conversation on modernizing India's dispute resolution ecosystem.</p><p><strong>About the International Arbitration Confluence 2026</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/admissions2026/INTERNATIONAL-ARBITRATION-CONFLUENCE-2026-May.pdf" rel="nofollow">https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/admissions2026/INTERNATIONAL-ARBITRATION-CONFLUENCE-2026-May.pdf</a></p><p>IAC 2026 spans three days (1–3 May 2026) and is structured around High-Level Panel Discussions, One-on-One Expert Dialogues, and a Tech-Law Conference with research paper presentations across six thematic tracks. The Confluence is supported by <strong>Jus Mundi</strong> (Knowledge Partner), <strong>Bar Bulletin</strong> (Media Partner), <strong>Fox Mandal Solicitors & Advocates</strong>, and the <strong>Rajiv K. Luthra Foundation</strong>. It is organized under the Patron-in-Chief, <strong>Shri Anand Mahindra</strong>, Chancellor, Mahindra University.</p><p><strong>For media queries and further information:</strong> 📧 <a href="https://mailto:conferences.sol@mahindrauniversity.edu.in" rel="nofollow">conferences.sol@mahindrauniversity.edu.in</a> 📞 Dr. Paromita Das Gupta: +91 8712268472</p><p><em>Issued by the School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad</em></p>