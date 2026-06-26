Southern states have the opportunity to act before air pollution levels get bad

<p>On 28 April 2026, the Southern Zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai issued an order that deserves more attention than it has received. Reviewing how Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry are implementing the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the Tribunal reached a conclusion that is simple but consequential.</p><p>The planning phase is largely complete. The harder task of translating those plans into measurable reductions in pollution remains uneven and incomplete.</p><p>Air pollution in India is usually discussed as a northern problem, centred on Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic Plain. Southern cities rarely appear on lists of the country's most polluted places, and that absence has bred a quiet complacency. The Tribunal's order pushes back against it.</p><p>The timing of the order is significant. Preliminary analysis of annual average data from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) suggests that air pollution is worsening across much of southern India. Of the cities in the southern states with 80% monitoring data, 22 of 35 cities recorded higher PM10 concentrations in 2025 than in 2024, while 26 of 35 cities registered increases in PM2.5 concentrations.</p>.<p>Many of these cities still remain below the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). But that is precisely why the Tribunal's intervention matters. Rising concentrations warrant early action while pollution levels remain relatively manageable, rather than waiting until more cities slip into non-attainment.</p><h3><strong>The averages hide the hotspots</strong></h3><p>After the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) finalised the common guidelines in June 2024, all six jurisdictions submitted their approved State Action Plans in January and February 2025. The Tribunal found these plans broadly comprehensive. The basic institutional architecture is now in place, though the Tribunal found important gaps in coordination and implementation.</p><p>But it also recorded a long list of places where the air remains a problem. Even when a city's overall air quality falls within the "Good" or "Satisfactory" range, localised exceedances of particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) persist. The Tribunal's findings draw on CPCB data, state action plans, and reports filed by the concerned pollution control boards. <br><br>The Tribunal pointed to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, where CPCB data indicate localised PM10 exceedances, along with moderate pollution in Tiruppur, Tirunelveli, and the industrial belt around Chennai. In Kerala, it flagged industrial clusters such as Eloor, Kalamassery, Kanjikode, and Perumbavoor, where elevated particulate matter levels and compliance challenges persist. Karnataka continues to see PM10 exceedances in Kolar, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and Vijayapura, as reflected in recent air quality reports. Hyderabad, Patancheru, Nalgonda, and Sangareddy remain non-attainment cities in Telangana. Puducherry has slipped from the "Good" to the "Satisfactory" category in recent years, according to annual air quality summaries.</p><p>The pattern is familiar to those who work with this data. City-wide averages can look reassuring while specific industrial and urban pockets continue to experience elevated pollution levels. A plan that exists on paper does little by itself. What matters is implementation and enforcement.</p><h3><strong>Financial allocation going to the wrong places?</strong></h3><p>The most important finding in the order concerns how NCAP funds are being spent. The Tribunal noted that a disproportionate share of expenditure has gone to road dust control, and observed that this is unlikely to address the broader problem.</p><p>This goes to the heart of the matter. Road dust mitigation, such as mechanical sweeping and paving, is visible, readily available, and easy to report. However, road-dust measures may have limited impact on PM2.5, the fine particles that pose the greatest health risk and that come largely from combustion: vehicles, industry and the burning of fossil fuels. Spending on highly visible interventions rather than on what does the most for public health is a recurring weakness in NCAP implementation across the country, not only in the South.</p><p>The Tribunal directed that this spending be rationalised, with priority given to activities that cut PM2.5 and other toxic pollutants. More significantly, the NGT asked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the CPCB to link future fund allocation to the actual implementation of sector-specific plans, to emission reductions and to measurable air quality outcomes. Continued underutilisation or ineffective deployment of funds could attract environmental compensation, the Tribunal indicated.</p><p>This can be seen as a shift from spending money to delivering results, and it is overdue. NCAP funding has too often been treated as a budget to be exhausted rather than a tool to be measured.</p><h3><strong>Aligning expenditure with outcomes</strong></h3><p>The order also exposes a quieter gap. The Tribunal observed that source apportionment studies and emission inventories, the basic science needed to identify where pollution actually comes from, are in many cases incomplete or unavailable. Without them, targeting becomes guesswork.</p><p>To address this, states could consider commissioning rapid, targeted studies to fill current data gaps, perhaps in partnership with local academic and research institutions that have the expertise and capacity. Leveraging collaborations with universities and technical agencies can accelerate the collection and analysis of source data, supporting more precise and effective policy interventions.</p><p>The absence of robust source apportionment data can make it easier for governments to prioritise highly visible interventions such as road-dust control over less visible but potentially more effective measures. The Tribunal emphasised the need for a structured, year-on-year approach to setting emission-reduction targets for key pollutants, including PM2.5, PM10, NOx, SO2, and hydrocarbons. Building that scientific foundation is not glamorous, but every effective action plan depends on it.</p><h3><strong>Airshed-based coordination must become a priority</strong></h3><p>The Tribunal made one structural recommendation that stands out. It noted that air pollution crosses administrative boundaries and asked the MoEFCC and CPCB to set up institutional arrangements for coordination at the airshed or regional level among the southern states.</p><p>This is the right instinct. An airshed approach, managing air quality across a shared geographical region rather than within individual city or state limits, is increasingly accepted as the way forward globally. For it to work in the south, states will need to share data and align action, not work in isolation.</p><h3><strong>A six-month clock is now running</strong></h3><p>Meanwhile, the Tribunal has set a concrete deadline for states and union territories. Within six months, they must prepare and place on record sector-wise implementation roadmaps, complete with timelines, budgets, named implementing agencies and targeted reductions in PM2.5 and PM10, and submit compliance reports. They have been told to strengthen enforcement, improve the use of NCAP and Finance Commission funds, and act quickly in areas where air quality is worsening.</p><p>The Tribunal also placed renewed emphasis on institutional accountability, directing periodic review by the MoEFCC and CPCB and requiring states and union territories to report back within six months.</p><p>The deadline matters because it converts broad commitments into specific, reviewable obligations. The test over the next six months is whether states treat the order as a genuine prompt to act or as one more compliance exercise to be managed.</p><h3><strong>Why this matters beyond the South</strong></h3><p>The significance of this order reaches beyond the six states it covers. The south is often seen as India's cleaner region, and in relative terms, it is. Yet, the challenges highlighted by the Tribunal (persistent pollution hotspots, misaligned spending, data gaps, and weak enforcement) mirror those faced in northern India, where fierce public and judicial attention have not always translated into effective action on the ground.</p><p>If even these southern states struggle to move from planning to delivery, to spend on the right sources, to build the underlying science and to coordinate across boundaries, that tells us something about NCAP everywhere. The challenges the Tribunal identified are national ones, surfacing in a region that was supposed to have it easier.</p><p>The way forward is set out plainly in the order itself. Treat State Action Plans as working documents, not filing-cabinet records. Spend where the health burden is, which means PM2.5 and combustion sources, not just road dust. Invest in source apportionment so that decisions follow evidence. And build the regional coordination that science has long demanded.</p><p>The planning phase is over. Whether the air actually gets cleaner now depends on what happens in the next six months, and the Tribunal has made clear it intends to be watching.</p>