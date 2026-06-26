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Southern states have the opportunity to act before air pollution levels get bad

The NGT’s latest order shows that while pollution levels remain relatively manageable, southern states have a critical window to move from plans to enforcement before the situation worsens
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Published 26 June 2026, 09:12 IST

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