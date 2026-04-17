<p>There are destinations one visits, and then there are places that call you back—again and again. For Rishikesh, that pull is not merely geographical; it is deeply spiritual. </p><p> For Priyanka Lugani, a traveller drawn to India’s sacred landscapes, Rishikesh is more than a town on the banks of the Ganges River. It is a living portal—one that connects the present to ancient spiritual memory. “When Rishikesh calls, something deeper awakens,” she reflects. “It becomes a journey toward purification, grace and liberation.” </p><p> A City Rooted in Timeless Practice </p><p> Steeped in centuries of tradition, Rishikesh continues to embody its legacy as a centre for sadhana, scriptural study and renunciation. Walking across Ram Jhula or Lakshman Jhula, the rhythm of the town reveals itself—young monks chanting Vedic hymns, ashrams echoing with discipline, and generations shaped by devotion and tapas. </p><p> These aren’t relics of the past; they are living traditions that continue to define the spiritual character of the region. </p>.<p>The Ganga: Axis of Experience</p><p>At the heart of Rishikesh flows the Ganga—powerful, clear and deeply symbolic. For Lugani, the river transcends its physical presence.</p><p>“Sitting by the Ganga, it feels like the river moves through more than just the visible body. It works through memory, emotion and even karma,” she notes.</p><p>The experience becomes both external and internal—the steady current of the river mirrored by an inward journey toward silence and surrender.</p><p>Encounters Along the Way</p><p>The town’s sensory contrasts are unmistakable. Temple bells blend with the hum of motorbikes, while saffron-clad sadhus pass through on their way to Badrinath.</p><p>It is here that deeper questions arise: What leads one to renounce everything? What transforms an individual into a seeker with nothing to lose?</p><p>Rishikesh does not impose answers. Instead, it holds these questions gently, allowing them to evolve within the seeker.</p><p>Where the Day Ends in Devotion</p><p>As dusk falls, the town gathers for the iconic Ganga Aarti—a ritual that transforms the riverbanks into a space of collective reverence. By night, under a sky scattered with constellations, the Ganga continues its relentless flow—an enduring reminder of continuity and surrender.</p><p>Beyond a Destination</p><p>For Lugani, Rishikesh represents the convergence of sacred memory, philosophy, lived practice and nature. It is a place that reconnects individuals to a quieter, deeper essence within.</p><p>This ongoing journey has inspired her documentary series, “The Girl with The Goddess,” an attempt to capture the spiritual landscapes and inner transformations shaped by her travels across India.</p>