<p>For too long, India’s electric vehicle conversation has been trapped in a narrow frame—seen merely as a matter of technology, consumer preference, or the automobile industry’s future. But that framing no longer suffices. In a country where cities are choking, commutes are worsening, and health costs from polluted air are mounting steadily, electric mobility is now a clean air and livability imperative. This perspective demands urgent policy action.</p><p>Delhi’s new draft EV Policy 2026 is timely. Released last week, the draft moves beyond subsidies, signalling something more significant: a major city shifting from encouragement to direction. The policy proposes that only electric three-wheelers be newly registered from January 1, 2027, and only electric two-wheelers from April 1, 2028. A 30-day public consultation window signals that the city aims to shape not just a scheme, but a transition roadmap.</p><p>To ensure this transition is practical and effective, policymakers should use the consultation period to actively engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including public transport operators, delivery and auto driver associations, small businesses, citizen groups, automakers, automotive suppliers, and technical experts. Involving manufacturers and component suppliers as key stakeholders will not only leverage their expertise and investment in the EV ecosystem but also help anticipate industry challenges and develop realistic implementation plans. This process could involve holding public hearings, setting up interactive online feedback platforms, and conducting focused workshops to gather actionable insights. In addition, the city could consider launching targeted pilot programs, such as testing electric fleets on popular routes, partnering with last-mile service providers, inviting automakers to participate in demonstration projects, or setting up temporary charging stations in priority areas, to identify real-world challenges early and adapt implementation plans accordingly. These concrete steps would help translate policy ambition into measurable action on the ground.</p><p>That is the shift India must act upon with urgency. Policymakers, civil society, and industry leaders should unite now to accelerate the adoption of EVs as a cornerstone of urban health. The time for reframing the conversation has passed, India must actively position EVs as a non-negotiable step toward livable cities and cleaner air.</p><p>Zero tailpipe emissions are a public health intervention</p><p>In India, transport emissions are often discussed in technical language, but their effects are deeply human. According to recent estimates, air pollution contributes to over a million premature deaths in India every year, with vehicle emissions being a leading source in urban areas.</p><p>Studies have shown that children in cities with high air pollution are more likely to develop respiratory illnesses. The health burden linked to pollution costs billions of dollars annually. Dirty air is breathed not by abstract "urban populations" but by schoolchildren at busy roads, traffic police working long shifts, street vendors at crowded junctions, delivery workers in smog-heavy areas, and older citizens whose lungs cannot adapt. In that context, zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles are not just cleaner products; they are also a solution to the climate crisis. They are public health interventions.</p><p>The case for EVs is stronger in dense Indian cities with intense, prolonged exposure to pollution. Every shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles immediately cuts local emissions. This matters because people breathe the air on their street, in the market, and at intersections—even if annual averages show otherwise.</p><p>This is where Delhi’s draft is politically significant. The city is not only offering purchase incentives through direct benefit transfer; it is also tying the transition to scrappage, tax exemptions, and segment-specific deadlines. Buyers who are Delhi residents and register vehicles in Delhi are eligible for incentives, while EVs remain fully exempt from road tax and registration charges in most cases. Even strong hybrid cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh are proposed to receive a 50% reduction in road tax and registration fees, suggesting the draft aims to manage the transition with both ambition and flexibility.</p><p>While most of the policy's incentives are currently aimed at buyers, manufacturers and suppliers stand to benefit indirectly as demand for electric vehicles grows. Delhi's draft does not explicitly outline production-linked incentives for manufacturers, but increased market certainty and accelerated uptake will encourage local production and investment by automakers and component suppliers. There is scope for the government to consider targeted incentives or supportive policies for manufacturers in the future, helping them scale up EV production and supply chains as the transition gains pace.</p><p>The larger point is this: when a city begins to use policy to clean up tailpipe emissions, it is also deciding what its residents will be forced to breathe less of.</p><p>The EV-Ready Street: A High-Tech Mobility Ecosystem</p><p>Reimagining urban arteries requires moving beyond private cars to create an integrated, EV-ready ecosystem. This street design prioritises high-capacity electric bus routes with dedicated lanes and inductive "top-up" charging embedded at stops. To solve the first-and-last-mile challenge, the curb is transformed into a hub for electric bike-sharing docks, ensuring seamless transitions between transit modes.</p><p>Infrastructure must be functional and unobtrusive. Curb side charging is integrated into smart lampposts, providing essential power to residents without garages, while dedicated e-delivery zones prevent doubleparking. To drive this shift, policymakers must mandate a 50% electric bus fleet within five years, supported by performance-based contracts and real-time data platforms for curb management.</p><p>By replacing congestion with a synchronised network of e-buses and e-bikes, the EV-ready street moves more people more efficiently. This isn't just a power upgrade—it’s a digital and structural revolution for the modern city.</p><p>Delhi’s draft signals what serious transition planning looks like</p><p>Delhi’s draft recognises that not all vehicles are equal. It identifies where the city can act fastest and where policy is most effective. Two-wheelers form a large share of Delhi’s fleet, so the draft targets them by ending petrol two-wheeler registrations from April 1, 2028. It pushes harder on three-wheelers, allowing only electric ones from January 1, 2027. Incentives to replace old CNG autos and support electric goods vehicles reflect a focus on cleaner air for commercial mobility.</p><p>This matters because Indian cities often fail not for lack of ambition, but for lack of sequencing. Grand announcements are easier than phased implementation. A proven method is to launch low-emission zone pilots, roll out phased mandates by area, or prioritise certain vehicles before city-wide expansion.</p><p>Cities can designate certain high-traffic corridors as initial EV-only zones and gradually expand requirements as infrastructure and readiness improve. Delhi’s draft suggests a segmented strategy: regulate where possible, subsidise where needed, and use scrappage and tax policies to lower transition costs. Whether implementation matches intent remains to be seen, but the policy signal matters.</p><p>And that is precisely why leaders across India must pay close attention and take up the challenge. Use Delhi’s example as a catalyst to design and implement bold, actionable clean mobility policies that move beyond ambition to execution. The most important value of a city policy is not just local, but its power to inspire replicable action nationwide. It is time for every city to act decisively, setting clear milestones and not waiting for momentum to build on its own.</p><p>India does not need to invent the script from scratch</p><p>Global evidence shows clean urban transport transitions are possible when cities stay consistent. London’s shift from Low Emission to Ultra Low Emission Zone, then to zero-emission, succeeded through steady sequencing, public signals, enforcement, and persistence. India should take note.</p><p>The answer is not to mechanically copy global models. Indian cities are denser, more unequal, and far more dependent on mixed-use, informal, and shared transport ecosystems. But the principle still travels well: durable transitions require a blend of policy push, infrastructure support, and public legitimacy.</p><p>Delhi’s draft may not be perfect. No first draft ever is. But it is contemporary in the right way. It is not asking whether EV adoption is desirable in theory. It is asking how quickly a major Indian city can begin redesigning its transport future in practice.</p><p>This is India’s clean air opportunity</p><p>India is urbanising at speed. That can either lock us deeper into polluting mobility systems or give us a rare opportunity to pivot before they harden further. We should choose the latter. The EV transition should not be seen as an elite climate gesture or a market trend to be celebrated only through sales figures. It should be understood as part of a deeper project: building Indian cities that are easier to breathe in, safer to move through, and fairer to live in.</p><p>That will require stronger implementation, more charging infrastructure, wider public transport reform, and better coordination between transport, energy, and city planning institutions. Industry leaders and policymakers must also plan for potential risks that could slow the transition, such as ensuring supply chains are ready to deliver critical EV components at scale, preparing the power grid for increased demand, and addressing regulatory uncertainty that could affect investment and project timelines.</p><p>To make such coordination effective, policymakers could establish dedicated interdepartmental task forces or regular joint review committees that bring together representatives from each sector to align priorities, share data, and resolve roadblocks in real time. Setting up these frameworks can ensure that cross-sector collaboration moves from intention to action. It will also require political courage. Because the truth is simple: cleaner mobility is no longer only about innovation. It is about regulation, public choice, and urban responsibility.</p><p>India should not wait for the perfect moment to act. Cities like Delhi are already showing that the conversation is moving from aspiration to timelines. The rest of the country would do well to catch up.</p>