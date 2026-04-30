Why Open Banking Isn't Banking Yet

Sundararajan S. is the Co-Founder and CEO of i-exceed technology solutions, the company behind Appzillon, a leading digital banking platform used by 125+ banks in 25+ countries. With over 30 years of experience in banking technology, he has been at the forefront of driving global digital transformation. Prior to founding i-exceed, he played a pivotal role in developing Oracle’s flagship FLEXCUBE product. He is widely recognized for his leadership, innovation, and flawless execution in digital banking.