Why PCOS Belongs Inside India's NCD Framework

<p>Over the past several decades, the global disease burden has shifted from communicable to non-communicable diseases. According to the World Health Organization, NCDs now account for roughly 74 percent of all deaths worldwide, with the shift sharpest in low and middle-income countries. India responded to this shift in 2010 with the launch of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke, built around the four major NCDs that were driving premature mortality, disability, and loss of productive years. In 2023, the programme was renamed the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), and its scope was widened to include chronic kidney disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and stroke.</p><p>According to the WHO NCD India profile, NCDs account for roughly 66 percent of all deaths in India. The 2023 expansion of the NP-NCD therefore reflects an honest reckoning with the toll of chronic disease. Yet one chronic condition affecting a large share of women remains outside this expanded mandate. An Indian Council of Medical Research PCOS Task Force study found that 19.6 percent of Indian women of reproductive age have polycystic ovary syndrome. That is roughly one in five women.</p><p>PCOS matters to public health because it increases the risk of several chronic conditions already central to India’s NCD burden. PCOS is an endocrine disorder commonly characterised by irregular ovulation, hyperandrogenism, and polycystic ovarian morphology. It is also strongly associated with insulin resistance, which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and links PCOS to wider risks for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome, poor mental wellbeing, and endometrial cancer.</p><p>The pattern of PCOS comorbidities makes it difficult to separate the condition from the diseases India’s NP-NCD programme already monitors. The ICMR PCOS Task Force study found that among Indian women with PCOS, 91.9 percent had dyslipidemia, 43.2 percent had obesity, 32.9 percent had non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, 24.9 percent had metabolic syndrome, 9.1 percent had impaired glucose tolerance, 8.3 percent had hypertension, and 3.3 percent had diabetes. Evidence from international studies shows a similar pattern: PCOS is associated with a fourfold higher risk of type 2 diabetes, about threefold higher odds of metabolic syndrome, roughly 2.5 times higher odds of myocardial infarction, about 1.7 times higher odds of stroke, and around 3.7 times higher odds of endometrial cancer.</p><p>Excluding PCOS from the NP-NCD means overlooking a clearly identifiable high-risk group before disease becomes more advanced, expensive, and difficult to manage. Prevention cannot begin only after comorbidities have already developed. A PCOS diagnosis should trigger routine metabolic, cardiovascular, liver, and cancer-risk screening, alongside counselling, referral, and long-term follow-up. The goal is not merely to treat comorbidities once they appear, but to reduce cumulative risk, and delay disease onset where possible.</p><p>This exclusion reflects a larger problem in how women’s health is framed. In India, women’s health has too often been treated as synonymous with pregnancy, childbirth, and reproductive function. The chronic conditions women live with before, between, and long after their reproductive years receive far less policy attention. Bringing PCOS into the NP-NCD would be one way to move women’s healthcare beyond this narrow maternal and reproductive frame.</p><p>The existing NP-NCD framework already offers a practical route for including PCOS. Its core functions are screening, early diagnosis, referral, treatment, counselling, follow-up, and health promotion through primary care and district-level NCD services. PCOS care requires precisely this kind of healthcare pathways, with early identification, routine screening for associated metabolic, cardiovascular, liver, endometrial, and mental health risks, counselling, follow-up, and referral for women who need specialist care.</p><p>There is already a precedent for this kind of integration. NAFLD was included within the NP-NCD because it is closely tied to obesity, diabetes, and metabolic risk, and because prevention depends heavily on health promotion and early intervention. The same reasoning applies to PCOS. It is an early, identifiable marker of long-term NCD risk, and its management depends on prevention, monitoring, and timely referral.</p><p>Including PCOS in the NP-NCD would not solve every gap in women’s healthcare. But it would mark an important shift from treating women’s health mainly through the lens of reproduction to recognising chronic disease risk across the life course. India’s NCD programme has already expanded to reflect the changing burden of chronic disease. A condition affecting nearly one in five women of reproductive age, and so closely tied to the conditions already within its mandate, cannot remain outside the framework. If the NP-NCD is serious about early risk identification and long-term prevention, then PCOS belongs inside it.</p><p><strong>References</strong></p><p>Barry, J. A., Azizia, M. M., & Hardiman, P. J. (2014). Risk of endometrial, ovarian and breast cancer in women with polycystic ovary syndrome: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Human Reproduction Update, 20(5), 748–758. <a href="https://doi.org/10.1093/humupd/dmu012" rel="nofollow">https://doi.org/10.1093/humupd/dmu012</a></p><p>Ganie, M. A., Chowdhury, S., Malhotra, N., Sahay, R., Bhattacharya, P. K., Agrawal, S., Jabbar, P. K., Suri, V., Rozati, R., Sreenivas, V., Baba, M. S., Wani, I. A., Rashid, H., Nair, A., Shukla, A., Arora, T., & Kulkarni, B. (2024). Prevalence, phenotypes, and comorbidities of polycystic ovary syndrome among Indian women. JAMA Network Open, 7(10), e2440583. <a href="https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.40583" rel="nofollow">https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.40583</a></p><p>Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. (2023). National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (2023–2030): Operational guidelines.</p><p>Wekker, V., van Dammen, L., Koning, A., Heida, K. Y., Painter, R. C., Limpens, J., Laven, J. S. E., Roeters van Lennep, J. E., Roseboom, T. J., & Hoek, A. (2020). Long-term cardiometabolic disease risk in women with PCOS: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Human Reproduction Update, 26(6), 942–960. <a href="https://doi.org/10.1093/humupd/dmaa029" rel="nofollow">https://doi.org/10.1093/humupd/dmaa029</a></p><p>World Health Organization. (2024). Noncommunicable diseases [Fact sheet]. <a href="https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases" rel="nofollow">https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases</a></p><p>World Health Organization. (2018). Noncommunicable diseases country profiles 2018: India. <a href="https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241514620" rel="nofollow">https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241514620</a></p><p><strong>Author</strong></p><p><strong>Anuhya Korrapati</strong></p><p>Anuhya Korrapati is a PhD scholar in health economics at the Department of Economics, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru.</p>