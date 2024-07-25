MINI Cooper S & All-Electric MINI Countryman make their debut in India

DH Web Desk
The new MINI family debuts in India
The new MINI family has arrived in India with the launch of the new MINI Cooper S and the all-electric MINI Countryman.
Modern, Digital, and Unmistakable
These cars, available as completely built-up units (CBU), can be booked through all MINI authorized dealers nationwide and on the shop.mini.in.
5th Gen MINI Cooper S defines urban driving fun
Deliveries are set to begin in September 2024.
The fifth-generation MINI Cooper S and the electrified third-generation MINI Countryman blend advanced technology with the classic principles of MINI design and heritage.
Together, they offer an innovative experience with a new personality and signature driving dynamics.
