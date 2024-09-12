10 most subscribed mainboard IPOs of 2024 in India

DH Web Desk
Unicommerce eSolutions received the whopping 168x subscription, the highest among mainboard IPOs this year.
BLS E-Services was subscribed 162x and came second on the list.
Third on the list was Orient Technologies which received 151x subscription.
Exicom Tele-Systems was fourth on the list. The company received 129x subscription.
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading received 124x subscription and was placed fifth on the list.
Sixth on the list was Kronox Lab Sciences. The company recieved 118x subscription.
Listed in May 2024, Awfis Space Solutions was subscribed over 108x and stood seventh on the list.
With over 99X subscription, DEE Development Engineers is the eighth most subscribed mainboard IPOs of 2024 in India.
Travel agency Le Travenues Technology (OTA) stood ninth on the list with 98x subscription.
Stanley Lifestyles, India's only fully integrated luxury furniture manufacturer and retailer, rounds off the top ten list of most subscribed mainboard IPOs of 2024 in India with 96x subscription.
