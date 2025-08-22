Deepika Padukone to Bhumi Pednekar: Actresses who are also dominating business world

DH Web Desk
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty expanded into the hospitality industry with Bastian and currently co-owns multiple branches nationwide. The upscale eatery is renowned for its opulent service and star-studded clientele.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Katrina Kaif
In 2019, Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty, becoming the first Indian celebrity to own a beauty brand. The label has since expanded to 300+ retail outlets across more than 1,600 cities.
Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Alia Bhatt
In 2020, Alia Bhatt introduced Ed-a-Mamma, a children's apparel brand that stands out for its focus on natural materials and sustainable fashion.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone launched her skincare brand 82°E in 2022, offering self-care products rooted in Indian ingredients and traditions.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon stepped into the skincare industry in 2023 with the launch of Hyphen, a brand that prioritizes realistic, no-fuss skincare. Taking on the role of Chief Customer Officer, she contributes to product research, design and overall user satisfaction.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Nayanthara
Nayanthara launched her entrepreneurial journey in 2023 with 9Skin, a skincare brand she co-founded, driven by her passion for wellness and clean, scientifically developed products.
Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara
Bhumi Pednekar
In 2025, actress Bhumi Pednekar entered the entrepreneurial world and launched Back Bay, a premium water brand sourced and bottled in Himachal. With naturally occurring electrolytes and no human contact during production, it’s set to raise the bar for healthy hydration.
Credit: Instagram/@bhumipednekar