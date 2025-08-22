Deepika Padukone to Bhumi Pednekar: Actresses who are also dominating business world

DH Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty expanded into the hospitality industry with Bastian and currently co-owns multiple branches nationwide. The upscale eatery is renowned for its opulent service and star-studded clientele.

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Katrina Kaif

In 2019, Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty, becoming the first Indian celebrity to own a beauty brand. The label has since expanded to 300+ retail outlets across more than 1,600 cities.

Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Alia Bhatt

In 2020, Alia Bhatt introduced Ed-a-Mamma, a children's apparel brand that stands out for its focus on natural materials and sustainable fashion.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone launched her skincare brand 82°E in 2022, offering self-care products rooted in Indian ingredients and traditions.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon stepped into the skincare industry in 2023 with the launch of Hyphen, a brand that prioritizes realistic, no-fuss skincare. Taking on the role of Chief Customer Officer, she contributes to product research, design and overall user satisfaction.

Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Nayanthara

Nayanthara launched her entrepreneurial journey in 2023 with 9Skin, a skincare brand she co-founded, driven by her passion for wellness and clean, scientifically developed products.

Credit: Instagram/@nayanthara

Bhumi Pednekar

In 2025, actress Bhumi Pednekar entered the entrepreneurial world and launched Back Bay, a premium water brand sourced and bottled in Himachal. With naturally occurring electrolytes and no human contact during production, it’s set to raise the bar for healthy hydration.

Credit: Instagram/@bhumipednekar