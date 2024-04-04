Forbes Richest Billionaires List 2024: 10 Richest People in the World

DH Web Desk
Rank 01| Bernard Arnault - Industry: Fashion and Retail - Net Worth: $233 billion.
Credit: LVMH
Rank 02| Elon Musk - Industry: Automotive - Net Worth: $195 billion.
Credit: Reuters
Rank 03| Jeff Bezos - Industry: Technology - Net Worth: $194 billion.
Credit: Reuters
Rank 04| Mark Zuckerberg - Industry: Technology - Net Worth: $177 billion.
Credit: Reuters
Rank 05| Larry Ellison - Industry: Technology - Net Worth: $141 billion.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 06| Warren Buffett - Industry: Finance & Investments - Net Worth: $133 billion.
Credit: Reuters
Rank 07| Bill Gates - Industry: Technology - Net Worth: $128 billion.
Credit: Reuters
Rank 08| Steve Ballmer - Industry: Technology - Net Worth: $121 billion.
Credit: X/@Steven_Ballmer
Rank 09| Mukesh Ambani - Industry: Diversified - Net Worth: $116 billion.
Credit: PTI
Rank 10| Larry Page - Industry: Technology - Net Worth: $114 billion.
Credit: X/@FFreeSSpeech