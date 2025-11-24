In Pics | Celebrities who are also successful entrepreneurs

DH Web Desk
Shah Rukh Khan
In addition to being King of Bollywood, SRK also owns the production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. Through the production house, he has delivered some of Bollywood’s biggest hits. The banner also features a top-notch VFX division.
Credit: Instagram/@iamsrk
Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna, aka Mrs Funnybones, runs Tweak India, a digital platform that caters to modern Indian women in terms of wellness, beauty, career, parenting, relationships and more. Beyond this, she also runs Tweak Candle, her own venture of luxury fragrances. And besides that, she is also a successful author of the bestseller Mrs Funnybones.
Credit: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna
Salman Khan
Salman stepped into business with Being Human, a venture that’s beyond a clothing brand. Through this, the actor also supports the needy and underprivileged in terms of providing healthcare and education.
Credit: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan
Deepika Padukone
Deepika turned entrepreneur with 82°E, a skincare brand that reflects her philosophy of authenticity. Through this brand, the actress focuses on serving mindful skincare products with an Indian touch.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik stepped into business with HRX, and it’s all about empowering people through activewear and fitness gear. It’s a one-stop shop for fitness lovers, a brand that reflects discipline and drive.
Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka launched Anomaly, a haircare brand that’s high on clean ingredients and minimal waste. Through this globally available brand, Pee Cee added another feather to her entrepreneurial cap.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Anushka Sharma
Ever since Anushka turned entrepreneur with Clean Slate Filmz, she has backed some of the boldest and most unconventional projects, such as Pari, Bulbbul and Paatal Lok, among others. Through the production banner, Anushka empowers stories that are far from ordinary.
Credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Kriti Sanon
Kriti stepped into the skincare world with Hyphen, offering clean, effective and affordable products. Kriti lives by embracing your skin, and honestly, audiences are loving the skincare magic of Hyphen.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi ventured into business with Soezi, a press-on nail brand that rides high on glamour. Because nails deserve as much as your outfit, Sonakshi only makes it more authentic.
Credit: Instagram/@aslisona
Alia Bhatt
Alia started business with Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing brand for kids and mothers-to-be. Currently, it has become a hit among eco-conscious parents, as it combines comfort, love and protection for nature in every outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt