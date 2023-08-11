Largest companies in the world by market capitalisation

DH Web Desk

Apple tops the list with a market capitalisation of $2.799 trillion.

Apple

Reuters Photo

The second position was taken by Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation, with a market capitalisation of $2.401 trillion.

Microsoft

Reuters Photo 

Saudi Arabian public petroleum and natural gas company, Saudi Aramco is the third largest company in the world with $2.193 trillion market cap.

Saudi Aramco

Reuters Photo

Google’s parent company Alphabet was ranked fourth with a market cap of $1.650 trillion.

Alphabet

Reuters Photo

The fifth place was taken by Amazon, an American multinational technology company, with $1.421 trillion MCap.

Amazon

Reuters Photo

Tech company Nvidia was positioned sixth on the list with a market cap of $1.046 trillion.

Nvidia

Reuters Photo

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has a market cap of $783.52 billion and secured the seventh position.

Meta

Reuters Photo

With a market cap of $780.09 billion, Berkshire Hathaway, a holding company run by Warren Buffett, ranks eighth on the list.

Berkshire Hathaway

Reuters Photo

Ninth on the list was American multinational automotive and clean energy company Tesla with a market cap of $777.60 billion.

Tesla

Reuters Photo

Visa Inc., an American multinational financial services corporation, has a market cap of $502.99 Billion and rounds off the top 10 list of largest companies in the world by market value as of 11th August.

Visa Inc.

Reuters Photo