Top 10 most valuable apparel brands (2023)

The world's largest athletic apparel company, Nike, has topped the list with a valuation of $31.3 billion.
One of the world's leading international fashion houses, Louis Vuitton was ranked second on the list. The brand was valued approx. $26.3 billion.
Third position was taken by French luxury fashion house, Chanel. Founded in Paris in 1910, the brand was valued at $19.4 billion.
One of the most popular and well-known brands in the world, GUCCI secured the fourth position with a brand value worth $17.8 billion.
German athletic apparel and one of the world's best-known footwear brands, Adidas stood fifth with $15.7 billion valuation.
With a brand value of $14.2 billion, the French luxury design house, Hermes, secured the sixth position.
French multinational luxury fashion house, DIOR was positioned seventh on the list with a brand valuation of $13.2 billion.
World's leading luxury jeweler, Cartier, was named eighth most valuable apparel brand, valued at $12.5 billion.
With a brand value worth $11 billion, Zara, a fast-fashion retailer known for its trendy and affordable clothing, came ninth on the list of the world’s most valuable apparel brand.
Swiss watch designer and manufacturer, Rolex, rounds off the top 10 list of the world’s most valuable apparel brand according to Brand Finance.
