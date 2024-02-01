Budget 2024-25: Ministry wise Budget allocation

DH Web Desk
The Defence Ministry has been allocated Rs. 6.2 lakh crore in the Budget 2024-25.
Credit: PTI
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been allocated Rs. 2.78 crore.
Ministry of Railways has been allocated Rs. 2.55 crore.
Ministry of Home Affairs has been allocated Rs. 2.03 lakh crore.
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has been aloocated Rs. 2.13 crore.
Ministry of Rural Development has been aloocated Rs. 1.77 crore.
Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has been aloocated Rs. 1.68 crore.
