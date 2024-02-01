Union Budget 2024-25 | Know the team behind this year's Interim Budget

DH Web Desk
TV Somanathan
One of the most experienced and senior members in FM Sitharaman's team, TV Somanathan is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre and holds a PhD degree in economics.
Credit: PTI
Ajay Seth
The secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ajay is also an IAS officer of the 1987 batch from the Karnataka cadre.
Credit: X/@FinMinIndia
Tuhin Kanta Pandey
A 1988-batch officer from the Punjab cadre, Tuhin is Secretary, DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management). He played a pivotal role in the disinvestment of Air India and the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
Credit: X/@FollowCII
Sanjay Malhotra
Sanjay is a 1990 batch bureaucrat from the Rajasthan cadre and serves as the Revenue Secretary. Reportedly, he is one of the key people who drafts Sitharaman’s Budget speech.
Credit: X/@IncomeTaxIndia
Vivek Joshi
A doctorate in International Economics from the University of Geneva, Dr Vivek is a 1989 batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre.
Credit: X/@iis_now
V Anantha Nageswaran
An MBA graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, Nageswaran holds a doctorate from the Isenberg School of Management, and serves as the the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA).
Credit: PTI