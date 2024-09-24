In Pics | 10 Best National Universities in the US

DH Web Desk
Princeton University, known for its excellent academics, has topped the list.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, known for its top academic standards and esteemed reputation, has secured the second position on the list.
Best known for its challenging academics and esteemed status, Harvard offers a variety of programmes and ranks third on the list.
Stanford University has been adjudged as the fourth best National University in the US.
With a strong focus on undergraduate education and a vibrant campus life, Yale University stood fifth on the list.
California Institute of Technology has secured the sixth spot on the list.
Recognised globally for its strong law and business programmes, Duke University in North Carolina sits in the seventh place.
Situated in Maryland's Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University was adjudged as the eighth best university in US.
Northwestern University was ranked ninth on the list. The university is recognised for its strong programmes in journalism, business, and the arts.
University of Pennsylvania rounds off the top ten list.
