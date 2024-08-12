NIRF Rankings 2024| Top 10 best colleges in India

DH Web Desk

Rank 1| Hindu College, Delhi

Hindu College was adjudged the best college in India.

Credit: Instagram/@hinducollegeofficials

Rank 2| Miranda House, Delhi

Miranda House slipped one position and came second on the list.

Rank 3| St Stephen's College, Delhi

Delhi's St Stephen's College came third on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@ststephensclg

Rank 4| Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

Fourth position was taken by Kolkata's Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College.

Credit: www.rkmvccrahara.org

Rank 5| Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College in Delhi occupied the fifth place.

Credit: Instagram/@arsdofficials

6| St Xavier's College, Kolkata

Sixth on the list was St. Xavier's College in Kolkata.

Credit: www.sxccal.edu/

Rank 7|PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Coimbatore's PSGR Krishnammal College for Women secured the seventh spot.

Credit: www.psgrkcw.ac.in

Rank 8| Loyola College, Chennai

Eighth place was taken by Loyola College in Chennai.

Credit: Instagram/@loyolacollegeofficial

Rank 9| Kirori Mal College, Delhi

Delhi's Kirori Mal College stood ninth on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@kmc.confessions1

Rank 10| Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi

New Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women was adjudged as the tenth best college in India, according to NIRF 2024 rankings.

Credit: www.lsr.edu.in/