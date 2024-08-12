NIRF Rankings 2024| Top 10 best colleges in India

DH Web Desk
Rank 1| Hindu College, Delhi
Hindu College was adjudged the best college in India.
Credit: Instagram/@hinducollegeofficials
Rank 2| Miranda House, Delhi
Miranda House slipped one position and came second on the list.
Rank 3| St Stephen's College, Delhi
Delhi's St Stephen's College came third on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@ststephensclg
Rank 4| Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
Fourth position was taken by Kolkata's Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College.
Credit: www.rkmvccrahara.org
Rank 5| Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College in Delhi occupied the fifth place.
Credit: Instagram/@arsdofficials
6| St Xavier's College, Kolkata
Sixth on the list was St. Xavier's College in Kolkata.
Credit: www.sxccal.edu/
Rank 7|PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
Coimbatore's PSGR Krishnammal College for Women secured the seventh spot.
Credit: www.psgrkcw.ac.in
Rank 8| Loyola College, Chennai
Eighth place was taken by Loyola College in Chennai.
Credit: Instagram/@loyolacollegeofficial
Rank 9| Kirori Mal College, Delhi
Delhi's Kirori Mal College stood ninth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@kmc.confessions1
Rank 10| Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
New Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College for Women was adjudged as the tenth best college in India, according to NIRF 2024 rankings.
Credit: www.lsr.edu.in/