NIRF Rankings 2024 | Top 10 Universities in India

DH Web Desk
Rank 01| Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2024, marking its sixth consecutive year at number one.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 02| IISc Bengaluru
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was adjudged the best university and research institution for the ninth year in a row.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 03| IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay has bagged the third spot.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 04| IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi, which held the third position in the category last year, has dropped to fourth place.
Credit: Instagram/@iitdelhi
Rank 05|IIT Kanpur
Fifth best university in India was bagged by IIT Kanpur.
Credit: Instagram/@iit.kanpur
Rank 06| IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur was ranked sixth on the list.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 07| All India Institute of Medical Sciences
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi took the seventh position.
Credit: PTI
Rank 08|IIT Roorkee
IIT Roorkee stood eighth on the list.
Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 09|IIT Guwahati
IIT Guwahati came Ninth on the list.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Rank 10| Jawaharlal Nehru University
Established in 1969, the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi rounds off the top ten list in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).
Credit: PTI