QS Asia University Rankings 2025: 6 Indian universities in top 100

Rank 01
With a score of 75.4, IIT Delhi has emerged as India's best university as per QS Asia University Rankings 2025.
Rank 02
IIT Bombay's ranking declined, and it was positioned second on the list with a score of 73.1.
Rank 03
IIT Madras took third place, scoring 69.6, according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2025.
Rank 04
IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) was fourth, scoring 69.8.
Rank 05
Bengaluru's premier institution, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc), took fifth place. The varsity scored 68.4 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025.
Rank 06
Sixth place was taken by IIT Kanpur. The varsity scored 66.7 in the QS Rankings 2025.
