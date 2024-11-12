QS Asia University Rankings 2025: 6 Indian universities in top 100

Rank 01

With a score of 75.4, IIT Delhi has emerged as India's best university as per QS Asia University Rankings 2025.

Rank 02

IIT Bombay's ranking declined, and it was positioned second on the list with a score of 73.1.

Rank 03

IIT Madras took third place, scoring 69.6, according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2025.

Rank 04

IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) was fourth, scoring 69.8.

Rank 05

Bengaluru's premier institution, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc), took fifth place. The varsity scored 68.4 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025.

Rank 06

Sixth place was taken by IIT Kanpur. The varsity scored 66.7 in the QS Rankings 2025.

