Top 10 Engineering Universities in the World (2024)

UK's Imperial College London moved up 4 places from previous year and rounds off the list of top 10 best Engineering Universities in the World.
Credit: Instagram/@imperialcollege
National University of Singapore took the ninth position.
Eighth on the list was US' Princeton University.
Credit: Instagram/@princeton
Another University from United States, California Institute of Technology secured the seventh spot.
Credit: Instagram/@caltechedu
University of California, Berkeley in United States stood sixth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@ucberkeleyofficial
UK's University of Cambridge was positioned fifth on the list.
Credit: Instagram/@cambridgeuniversity
Oxford University in United Kingdom took the fourth place.
Credit: Instagram/@oxford_uni
Third on the list was Massachusetts Institute of Technology in United States.
Credit: Instagram/@mit
US's Stanford University managed to retain its second position.
Credit: Instagram/@stanford
Harvard University in US has topped the World University Rankings 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@harvardseas