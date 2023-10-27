Top 10 Engineering Universities in the World (2024)

UK's Imperial College London moved up 4 places from previous year and rounds off the list of top 10 best Engineering Universities in the World.

Credit: Instagram/@imperialcollege

National University of Singapore took the ninth position.

Credit: Instagram/@

Eighth on the list was US' Princeton University.

Credit: Instagram/@princeton

Another University from United States, California Institute of Technology secured the seventh spot.

Credit: Instagram/@caltechedu

University of California, Berkeley in United States stood sixth on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@ucberkeleyofficial

UK's University of Cambridge was positioned fifth on the list.

Credit: Instagram/@cambridgeuniversity

Oxford University in United Kingdom took the fourth place.

Credit: Instagram/@oxford_uni

Third on the list was Massachusetts Institute of Technology in United States.

Credit: Instagram/@mit

US's Stanford University managed to retain its second position.

Credit: Instagram/@stanford

Harvard University in US has topped the World University Rankings 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@harvardseas