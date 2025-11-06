In Pics| Political Bigwigs cast votes in Bihar Phase 1 Polling

DH Web Desk
RJD leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections at Bakhtiyarpur in Patna.
Credit: X/@NitishKumar
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections in Munger, Patna.
Credit: X/@samrat4bjp
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Credit: X/@VijayKrSinhaBih
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and his family members show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
VIP chief Mukesh Sahani and his family show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Credit: X/@sonofmallah
Union minister Giriraj Singh shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Credit: X/@girirajsinghbjp
Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh speaks with the media after casting his vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Credit: PTI Photo
BJP leader and candidate from Danapur constituency Ram Kripal Yadav shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, completed his vote in Patna's polling station during Phase 1 of the Bihar elections.
Credit: PTI Photo
RJD leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, party MP Misa Bharti and others show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
RJD President and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to cast a vote at a polling station during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo
Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi arrive to cast their votes in Patna for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Credit: PTI Photo
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshri Yadav and others arrive to cast votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna.
Credit: PTI Photo