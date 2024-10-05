Haryana Elections: People queue up as voting begins for Assembly Polls

DH Web Desk
A woman voter takes a selfie after casting her vote at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Faridabad.
Credit: PTI
Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Sonipat.
Credit: PTI
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala with his family members arrives at a polling station to cast votes for Assembly polls, in Kaithal.
Credit: PTI
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station for Assembly elections, in Sirsa.
Credit: X/@Dchautala
People wait in queues at a polling station to cast votes for Haryana Assembly elections, in Faridabad.
Credit: PTI
Congress candidate Kumari Selja shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during Haryana Assembly polls, in Hisar.
Credit: PTI
Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during Haryana Assembly polls, in Charkhi Dadri.
Credit: PTI
Former minister and BJP leader Anil Vij shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during Haryana Assembly polls, in Ambala.
Credit: PTI
Haryana CM and BJP's candidate from Ladwa assembly seat Nayab Singh Saini shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during Haryana Assembly polls, in Ambala.
Credit: X/@NayabSainiBJP
Former minister Gopal Kanda casts his vote at a polling station during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Sirsa.
Credit: PTI
BJP leader Naveen Jindal arrives at a polling station riding a horse to cast his vote for Haryana Assembly polls, in Kurukshetra.
Credit: PTI
Congress leader Deepender Hooda's wife Shweta Mirdha Hooda shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak.
Credit: PTI
Haryana Assembly Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak.
Credit: X/@BhupinderShooda