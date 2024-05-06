Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Top 10 richest candidates in Phase 3

DH Web Desk
Businesswoman turned politician Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo from Goa has bagged a ticket from BJP and will contest from South Goa. She tops the list with assets over Rs 1361 crore.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who will contest from Madhya Pradesh's Guna seat under BJP's ticket, has secured a second spot with assets over Rs 424 crore.
Credit: PTI Photo
Third on the list is Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a Congress candidate for Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. He has assets close to Rs. 343 crore.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dr Prabha Mallikarjun is making her electoral debut from Davangere in Karnataka under the INC ticket. Daughter-in-law of veteran Congress leader and Davangere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Prabha has a net worth of Rs 241 crore and ranks fourth on the list.
Credit: DH Photo
Fifth on the list is politician Udayanraje Bhosale, who is contesting from Maharashtra's Satara on a BJP ticket and has assets over Rs 223 crore.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Maharashtra's Ranjeetsingh H Naik Nimbalkar has assets worth Rs 205 crore and has a secured sixth position in the list.
Credit: X/@MP_SanjeevArora
Samajwadi Party's Praveen Singh Aron, who is contesting from Bareilly, has assets worth about Rs 182 crore and ranks seventh on the list.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule is contesting the LS polls from Baramati in Maharashtra and has assets over Rs 166 crore and is positioned eighth on the list.
Credit: PTI Photo
Ninth on the list is Assam's Maulana Badruddin Ajmal who has a net worth of Rs 155 crore. He founded a political party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in 2005 and is contesting from the Dhubri seat.
Credit: X/@BadruddinAjmal
With assets over Rs 147 crore, Poonamben Maadam of Gujarat rounds off the top 10 rich list candidates in Phase 3 of the LS polls.
Credit: X/@PoonambenMaadam