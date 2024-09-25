J&K Assembly Election 2024: Polling begins for 2nd Phase amid tight security

DH Web Desk
Local people show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Jammu.
Credit: PTI
A young woman shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Jammu.
Police personnel check identity of a burqa-clad voter outside a polling station during the second phase of Assembly elections in Srinagar.
An elderly voter shows his ink marked finger at a polling station during the second phase of Assembly elections in Srinagar.
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Assembly elections in Srinagar.
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the second phase of Assembly elections in Srinagar.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina shows his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station during the second phase of J & K Assembly polls at Lamberi in Nowshera, in Rajouri.
A woman voter shows her identification card outside a polling station during the second phase of J & K Assembly polls at Lamberi in Nowshera, in Rajouri.
Security personnel stand guard at a polling station during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in Jammu.
