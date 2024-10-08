J&K Assembly Election Result 2024: NC-Congress alliance takes early lead

DH Web Desk

Initial trends show the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance has surpassed the halfway point in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to data from the Election Commission, National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on 46 seats while the BJP is leading in 23 seats.

Trends released by the Election Commission indicate that the PDP is leading in three seats in the Union Territory while Independents are ahead in eight seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), CPI(M), People's Conference, and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) are leading in one seat each.

The counting of votes began at 8 am at 28 counting centres for the 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir assembly which went to polls in three phases.

