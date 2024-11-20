Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: People queue up to vote in the final phase

DH Web Desk

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station in Rampur during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections in Ranchi.

|

Credit: PTI

People stand in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections in Ranchi.

|

Credit: PTI

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station in Rampur during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections in Ranchi.

|

Credit: PTI

A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station in Rampur during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections in Ranchi.

|

Credit: PTI

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station at Kodaibank during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Giridih.

|

Credit: PTI

People stand in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections in Ranchi.

|

Credit: PTI