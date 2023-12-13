10 most searched people in India (2023)

Australian cricketer Travis Head who lead his team win their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title was positioned tenth on the list.

Team India power hitter, Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian cricket team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, ranks ninth on the list.

Legendary English footballer David Beckham, who toured India in November, was the eighth most searched personality, according to Google.

One of the star players of ICC World Cup 2023, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell came seventh on the list.

Bollywood’s dashing actor Sidharth Malhotra stood sixth on the list.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav came fifth.

Indian cricket team bowler Mohammed Shami, who was one of the highest wicket takers in the 2023 ICC World Cup, was ranked fourth on the list.

Third position was taken by Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra. He was also among the top run-scorers in the 2023 ODI World Cup and was named the player of the month by the ICC in October 2023.

Team India’s star player Shubman Gill was adjudged second ‘Most Searched People in India’, according to Google.

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani topped the list of 'Most Searched People in India'.

