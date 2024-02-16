10 OTT releases to binge-watch this week

DH Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki made its OTT debut on Netflix on Valentine's Day 2024.

One of the most talked about movies in 2023, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story is streaming online on ZEE5.

Following the blockbuster run in the theatres, Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is streaming on Disney+Hotstar in Hindi.

Just around the Valentine's Day, Netflix has released its newest rom-com Players starring Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis and Liza Koshy.

A predictable rom-com starring Rosalie Thomass, Laurence Rupp and Paula Schramm, The Heartbreak Agency is streaming on Netflix.

Starring Kento Kaku,Yosuke Eguchi and Tae Kimura, House of Ninjas, an all-new Japanese action series, is streaming on Netflix.

The season 2 of all-girls high school drama, AlRawabi School for Girls, is streaming on Netflix.

Ready, Set, Love, a dystopian romcom web series with a lot of comedy and a bit of thriller, is streaming on Netflix.

The third series of Good Morning Veronica was released on February 14, 2024, bringing the story to an end. It is streaming on Netflix.

After achieving phenomenal success at the box office, Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram is streaming on Netflix.

