11 Fresh Faces to watch out for in 2026

DH Web Desk
Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday didn't just debut this year; he truly connected. In Saiyaara, he swapped the typical 'superstar launch' polish for a performance filled with raw, emotional sincerity. Having signed a massive action-romance with YRF directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Ahaan is set to begin filming in March 2026.
Credit: Instagram/@ahaanpandayy
Vishal Jethwa - Homebound
Vishal Jethwa’s performance in Homebound is a soft yet devastating exploration of a young man’s struggle against systemic bias. Eschewing dramatic flourishes, Jethwa allows his character's internal battle and quiet dignity to shine through, grounding the film’s Oscar-worthy narrative in pure, silent authenticity.
Credit: Instagram/@homeboundthefilm
Aneet Padda - Saiyaara
Aneet Padda didn’t just play a character in Saiyaara; she gave the film its heartbeat. In her role as Vaani, a songwriter navigating the heavy fog of early-onset Alzheimer's, she replaced loud melodrama with a quiet, devastating authenticity. Her ability to stay grounded while portraying such a complex journey has turned her from a newcomer into a true actor to watch.
Credit: Instagram/@aneetpadda_
Junaid Khan - Loveyapa
Junaid Khan brought a rare sense of ease and relatability to Loveyapa, marking 2025 as his definitive breakout year. His grounded approach and sharp emotional timing have signaled the arrival of a performer who values substance, positioning him as one of the most promising talents in the industry today.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Babil Khan - Logout
Babil Khan carves a unique niche with Logout, delivering a performance defined by sensitivity and emotional intelligence. By channeling inner conflict and vulnerability without relying on theatrics, he has established a resonant artistic voice that makes his growth as an actor truly exciting to watch.
Credit: Instagram/@babil.i.k
Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi 1 & 2
Aaishvary Thackeray's breakout year came with Nishaanchi 1 & 2, where his double role highlighted his commanding presence, action credibility, and surprising emotional depth. His work firmly established him as an actor built for both scale and lasting impact.
Credit: Instagram/@aaishvarythackeray
Agastya Nanda - Ikkis
Agastya Nanda delivered a steady, confident turn in Ikkis as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. By choosing discipline over flashiness, he portrays the legendary soldier with a quiet honesty and control that marks a significant evolution in his craft and a promising future in layered storytelling.
Credit: Instagram/@maddockfilms
Zahan Kapoor - Black Warrant
In Black Warrant, Zahan Kapoor stood out with his controlled, intense performance as rookie jailer Sunil Gupta. His blend of traditional seriousness and contemporary sensibility in 2025 solidified him as a thoughtful actor committed to challenging roles.
Credit: Instagram/@zahankapoor
Anyaa Singh - Ba***ds of Bollywood
In Ba***ds of Bollywood, Anya Singh delivers a refreshingly natural performance that anchors the glitz of the series. Playing talent manager Sanya, she balances infectious confidence with a relatable, down-to-earth persona, marking her as a versatile performer with a very bright future.
Credit: Instagram/@anyasinghofficial
Tanya Maniktala - Loot Kaand
Tanya Maniktala impressed in Loot Kaand with her poised performance, balancing emotional depth and narrative control. Her thoughtful role choices make her a standout young actor known for her reliability and consistency.
Credit: Instagram/@tanyamaniktala
Monika Panwar - Khauff & Nishaanchi 1 & 2
With Khauff and Nishaanchi 1 & 2, Monika Panwar showcased her range, delivering emotionally powerful performances. Her versatility places her among the top talents of her generation.
Credit: Instagram/@itsmonikapanwar