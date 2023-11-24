'12th Fail' to 'Super 30': Films based on real-life stories

DH Web Desk
Super 30: The movie unfolds the inspiring journey of mathematician Anand Kumar, who dedicates himself to coaching underprivileged students for the prestigious IIT entrance exam. This biographical drama not only celebrates academic excellence but also underscores the transformative power of education in shaping destinies.
Neerja: The movie pays homage to the indomitable spirit of Neerja Bhanot, a braveheart who sacrificed her life to save passengers during a hijacking. The film encapsulates the intensity of real-life heroism, narrating a tale that reverberates with courage, sacrifice, and the resilience of the human spirit.
Mission Raniganj: Rooted in social impact, the film sheds light on the challenges and triumphs of Jaswant Singh who was committed to transforming communities. As the characters navigate through obstacles, the narrative mirrors the real-world efforts of individuals working towards a brighter future.
12th Fail: Vikrant Massey's stellar performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial portrays the journey of a determined individual striving for success in the face of adversity. The movie not only captures the essence of personal triumph but also resonates with audiences on a relatable level.
Railway Men: Railway Men steers the audience through the captivating stories of individuals who dedicate their lives to the railway system. Based on real-life events, the show delves into the challenges faced by these unsung heroes, offering a gripping portrayal of their commitment, bravery, and the complexities of their profession.
