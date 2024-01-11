'12th Fail' to 'Super 30': Movies that celebrate the unsung heroes

DH Web Desk
12th Fail
The movie revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The movie chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer.
Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey
Jai Bhim
Based on a true incident in 1993, the movie revolves around the lives of Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe and how Justice K. Chandru fought their case.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Super 30
Directed by Vikas Bahl, it is a biographical drama film based on the life of Anand Kumar, a celebrated mathematician from Bihar.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Pad Man
This movie was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented low-cost sanitary pads to improve menstrual hygiene in rural India.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Neerja
A biographical thriller based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during a hijacking.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Manjhi: The Mountain ManBased on a true incident in 1993, the movie revolves around the lives of Sengeni and Rajakannu, a couple from the Irular tribe and how Justice K. Chandru fought their case.
A biographical film about Dashrath Manjhi, a man from Bihar who carved a path through a mountain using only a hammer and chisel.
Credit: Special Arrangement