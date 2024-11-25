2024 rewind: Top 5 debutants who made a splash this year

DH Web Desk
Pratibha Ranta - Laapata Ladies
In Laapata Ladies, Pratibha Ranta brought her unique charm and effortless acting in her debut. Her authentic and rustic depiction of Jaya won hearts and firmly established her as a talent to watch out for.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta
Abhay Verma - Munjya
Abhay Verma made a promising debut with Munjya, winning acclaim for his natural acting and raw portrayal of a complex character. His performance garnered praise from the audience and critics, making him one of the most exciting newcomers this year.
Credit: Instagram/@verma.abhay_
Pashmina Roshan - Ishq Vishk Rebound
Pashmina Roshan made an impressive entry into the industry with her debut in Ishq Vishq, capturing hearts with her fresh charm and authentic performance. Taking on the legacy of a beloved classic, she brought a modern touch to her role while staying true to its essence.
Credit: Instagram/@pashminaroshan
Lakshya Lalwani in Kill
Lakshya wowed audiences in his debut movie Kill and made a powerful impact. His raw and rustic portrayal earned him a strong fan following and also hinted at his bright future in the industry.
Credit: Instagram/@lakshya
Pragya Jaiswal - Khel Khel Mein
Pragya shone brightly alongside a stellar cast in her debut film, Khel Khel Mein. Her strong screen presence and impeccable acting brought depth and charm to her character, earning widespread praise from audiences and critics.
Credit: Instagram/@jaiswalpragya