2024 rewind: Top 5 debutants who made a splash this year

DH Web Desk

Pratibha Ranta - Laapata Ladies

In Laapata Ladies, Pratibha Ranta brought her unique charm and effortless acting in her debut. Her authentic and rustic depiction of Jaya won hearts and firmly established her as a talent to watch out for.

Abhay Verma - Munjya

Abhay Verma made a promising debut with Munjya, winning acclaim for his natural acting and raw portrayal of a complex character. His performance garnered praise from the audience and critics, making him one of the most exciting newcomers this year.

Pashmina Roshan - Ishq Vishk Rebound

Pashmina Roshan made an impressive entry into the industry with her debut in Ishq Vishq, capturing hearts with her fresh charm and authentic performance. Taking on the legacy of a beloved classic, she brought a modern touch to her role while staying true to its essence.

Lakshya Lalwani in Kill

Lakshya wowed audiences in his debut movie Kill and made a powerful impact. His raw and rustic portrayal earned him a strong fan following and also hinted at his bright future in the industry.

Pragya Jaiswal - Khel Khel Mein

Pragya shone brightly alongside a stellar cast in her debut film, Khel Khel Mein. Her strong screen presence and impeccable acting brought depth and charm to her character, earning widespread praise from audiences and critics.

