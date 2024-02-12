2024 Super Bowl: See all the blockbuster movie trailers released

Deadpool and Wolverine by Marvel Studios. 

Credit: Instagram/@marvelstudios

Bob Marley: One Love by Paramount Pictures.

Credit: Instagram/@paramountpics

Inside Out 2 by Disney and Pixar.

Credit: Instagram/@pixarinsideout

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes by 20th Century Studios.

Credit: Instagram/@20thcenturystudios

Kung Fu Panda 4 by DreamWorks Animation. 

Credit: Instagram/@dreamworks

Knuckles by Paramount Plus.

Credit: Instagram/@paramountplus

A Quiet Place: Day One by Paramount Pictures

Credit: Instagram/@paramountpics

Wicked Part 1 by Universal Pictures.

Credit: Instagram/@universalpictures

Illumination‘s Despicable Me 4 by Universal Pictures.

Credit: Instagram/@universalpictures

Twisters by Universal Pictures.

Credit: Instagram/@universalpictures

Fall Guy by Universal Pictures.

Credit: Instagram/@universalpictures

Imaginary Friends (IF) by Paramount Pictures.

Credit: Instagram/@paramountpics