5 actresses who ditched red for their wedding!

DH Web Desk
Actress Parineeti Chopra opted for Manish Malhotra on her big day. Parineeti wore a beautiful pastel-coloured lehenga for her wedding with a heavy assemblage of jewels.
Credit: Instagram/@parineetichopra
Athiya Shetty tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, KL Rahul on January 23, 2023. She also skipped red and wore an embroidered pink lehenga by fashion designer Anamika Khanna.
Credit: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful heavily embellished saree by designer Sabyasachi for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Kiara Advani chose to dress up in a mesmerising pink-hued lehenga from ace designer Manish Malhotra's collection for her wedding.
Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Anushka Sharma made everyone go gaga in the whimsical pink bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma