5 Bollywood divas who slay the mirror selfie game

DH Web Desk
Whether in comfy loungewear or gym gear, Alia Bhatt's natural charm always shines in her mirror selfies. This particular shot highlights how her fitness routine at the gym has paid off.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Exuding style and confidence, Janhvi Kapoor’s mirror selfies are always on point. Her glamorous looks, combined with her mastery of lighting and angles, make her a standout in the mirror selfie world.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Rashmika’s radiant personality and gorgeous looks blend perfectly in her mirror selfies. Whether she's rocking trendy athleisure or laid-back styles, her fun yet glamorous vibe has made her a go-to Instagram sensation.
Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Khushi Kapoor’s mirror selfies highlight her bold fashion statements. Her stylish, edgy looks, combined with perfect makeup, make her selfies a visual feast for her fans.
Credit: Instagram/@khushi05k
Mithila Palkar’s mirror selfies often highlight her adorable, relatable charm, but this one shows off a bold, edgy side. Her relaxed style, paired with that fierce expression, proves she’s taking the mirror selfie game to a whole new level.
Credit: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial