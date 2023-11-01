5 celebrity Halloween costumes that continue to spook everyone

DH Web Desk
Katy Perry grabbed eye balls when she managed to top herself with her jaw-dropping costume in 2014. She dressed up as a giant Flamin' Hot Cheeto which was both spooky and humorous.
Wearing extensive prosthetics, Kim Kardashian stunned everyone at Halloween 2022.
Heidi Klum is known for her extravagant Halloween costumes. Klum has dressed as everything from Shrek’s Fiona to a grotesque alien.
Sofaa Vergara created an intricate Wonder Woman look that was both glamorous and eerie.
Gisele Bundchen played Luigi to her son’s Mario in 2016. It remains one of her best Halloween costumes.
