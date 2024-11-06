5 exciting new on-screen pairs set to steal the spotlight

DH Web Desk
Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi
In Baby John, Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi form an exciting new pairing, packed with energetic chemistry.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor
Bollywood’s latest fresh pair, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, are all set to bring love to life in an eagerly awaited drama.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi
Ranbir Kapoor joins forces with Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and their pairing has already got fans excited for this epic retelling.
Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia
In Sikandar Ka Muqaddar on Netflix, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia come together for a powerful and intense narrative.
Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor
Triptii Dimri maintains her strong momentum, collaborating with Shahid Kapoor on a new project by Vishal Bhardwaj — an exciting duo with great potential.
