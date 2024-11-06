5 exciting new on-screen pairs set to steal the spotlight

DH Web Desk

Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi

In Baby John, Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi form an exciting new pairing, packed with energetic chemistry.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood’s latest fresh pair, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, are all set to bring love to life in an eagerly awaited drama.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Ranbir Kapoor joins forces with Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and their pairing has already got fans excited for this epic retelling.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia

In Sikandar Ka Muqaddar on Netflix, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia come together for a powerful and intense narrative.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor

Triptii Dimri maintains her strong momentum, collaborating with Shahid Kapoor on a new project by Vishal Bhardwaj — an exciting duo with great potential.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement