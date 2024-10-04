5 Exciting OTT movies that are on the must-watch list

DH Web Desk
Do Patti – A gripping mystery thriller
Starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, Do Patti is set to keep viewers hooked. This female-centric thriller, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, explores a complex mystery that intertwines two lives. With its gripping suspense and stellar performances, this OTT release promises edge-of-the-seat excitement.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Mehta Boys – A heartwarming coming-of-age drama
Mehta Boys promises an emotional journey, blending nostalgia with humor, life lessons, and touching moments. The story revolves around a father and son thrust into an unexpected 48-hour adventure, forcing them to face their strained relationship and deep-seated differences. With a mix of comedy and drama, the film explores generational clashes and personal growth. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Boman Irani, Mehta Boys is shaping up to be a must-see, delivering heartfelt moments that will resonate across all ages.
Credit: Chalkboard Entertainment
CTRL – A tech-driven thriller
Fans of sci-fi and cybercrime are in for a treat with CTRL, the upcoming thrilling series. Taking a deep dive into the underworld of hackers, data breaches, and virtual combat, CTRL offers a gripping, tech-heavy narrative. Starring a talented ensemble, this fast-paced thriller is packed with twists and turns, making it a must-watch for anyone craving high-stakes drama in the digital age.
Credit: Saffron and Andolan Films
Mandala Murders – A thrilling mystery
Prepare yourself for a thrilling ride with Mandala Murders. Starring Vaani Kapoor in the lead role and featuring Vaibhav Raj Gupta, this intense mystery series promises a captivating storyline brimming with suspense, action, and surprising twists. With Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan playing key roles, the intrigue deepens. With a plot that will keep viewers guessing until the very last moment, Mandala Murders is one of the most eagerly awaited thrillers on the horizon, showcasing a talented cast and a gripping narrative.
Credit: YRF Entertainment
Citadel: Honey Bunny – A Global Spy Adventure
From the creators of the globally acclaimed Citadel comes Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spin-off immersed in the intense world of spies and secret missions. This adrenaline-fueled series offers a mix of action, drama, and international intrigue, introducing fresh characters to lead the story. Fans of the original Citadel can expect this Indian version to provide the same level of thrills, ensuring you stay hooked.
Credit: Special Arrangement