5 horror-comedy movies like 'Stree 2' you must watch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa:
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a 2007 horror comedy movie starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the plot of the movie revolves around an NRI and his wife who decide to to stay in their ancestral home in India. Soon after, horror occurrences cause them to call a psychiatrist and solve the mystery.
Credit: T-Series Films
Golmaal Again:
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise. Starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, the movie was released in 2017. The story revolves around friends who visit their orphanage in Ooty where they encounter some spiritual bodies.
Credit: Reliance Entertainment, Mangl Murti Films, Rohit Shetty Picturez
Romancham
Romancham is a 2023 Malayalam language movie based in Bangalore where a group of friends decide to call a spirit through a Ouija board. However, things turn hilarious when a spirit actually comes to their house.
Credit: John Paul George Productions, Guppy Films
Roohi
The 2021 released Roohi stars Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The story is about a duo who is hired to kidnap a bride; however, things take a turn when one of them falls for their abductee and the other for the spirit.
Credit: Maddock Films, Jio Studios
Bhooter Bhabishyat:
Bhooter Bhabishyat is a 2012 released Bengali movie which translates to 'future of ghost'. The story revolves around a group of spirits who are on a mission to save their haunt when a builder tries to break it down to build a modern building.
Credit: Satya Films, Mojo Productions