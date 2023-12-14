5 most loved OTT characters of 2023

DH Web Desk
Sushmita Sen: This year saw the return of Sushmita Sen as 'sherni' in the third installment of Arya. Her strong portrayal, body language, and dialect wowed the audience. This year proved to be phenomenal for the actress.
Credit: Instagram/@sushmitasen47
Karishma Tanna: Karishma's performance in Scoop is one of the notable performances of the year. In the role of Jagruti Pathak, she gave a layered performance and breathed life into the show.
Credit: Instagram/@karishmaktanna
Sobhita Dhulipala: Sobhita owns the character of Tara Khanna, which she played in Made In Heaven Season 1 & 2. She gave a golden performance in the show and the audience couldn't stop raving about her beauty, performance, and appearance.
Credit: Instagram/@sobhitad
Kajol: In the popular series The Trial, Kajol played the role of Noyonika Sengupta who is forced to return to practice law after her husband is imprisoned because of a scandal. Audiences couldn’t stop raving about how much they enjoyed Kajol's role in this show.
Credit: Special Arrangement