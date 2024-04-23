5 movies and shows like 'Deadpool' & 'Wolverine' you must watch

The Boys (TV Series, 2019-present)

While not focused on superheroes like Deadpool or Wolverine, this series offers a dark and satirical take on the genre. It features anti-heroes and intense action sequences.

Deadpool 2 (2018)

The sequel to Deadpool continues the irreverent humor and action-packed antics of the titular character.

Logan (2017)

This movie starring Hugh Jackman follows an older Wolverine as he navigates a dystopian future. This movie is gritty, emotional, and loaded with intense action sequences.

Green Lantern (2011)

Superhero film based on the DC Comics character, this is one of the underrated movie which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Howeber, the movie still holds a place in the superhero genre even today.

Kick-Ass (2010)

A superhero film with dark humor and intense action sequences. The movie features unconventional heroes and plenty of witty banter.

