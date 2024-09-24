5 movies like 'Laapataa Ladies' that will touch your heart

DH Web Desk
Sui Dhaaga (2018)
The story is an uplifting journey of Mauji and his wife Mamta as they battle against various obstacles to establish their own garment business, seeking recognition and respect along the way.
Credit: Yash Raj Films
Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017)
The film opens with the love and marriage of Keshav and Jaya, but tensions build when Jaya learns there is no toilet in the house. This leads her to file for divorce, while Keshav makes every effort to win her over again.
Credit: Reliance Entertainment
Nil Battey Sannata (2015)
This movie beautifully shows the relationship of a mother and daughter. In an effort to inspire her underachieving teenage daughter Apeksha, single mother Chanda makes the bold move of joining her school, aiming to show the importance of hard work and education.
Credit: Eros Enternational
English Vinglish (2012)
The film focuses on a middle-class Indian housewife who excels in most aspects of her life but feels insecure about not being fluent in English. Her difficulty with the language leads to moments of embarrassment, as her family, including her husband and children, unintentionally make her feel inferior.
Credit: Eros Enternational
Peepli Live (2010)
A satirical black comedy, the movie examines the issue of farmer suicides and how the media and politicians respond to the crisis.
Credit: UTV Motion Pictures