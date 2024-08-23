5 Reasons to watch Uorfi Javed’s 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar'

DH Web Desk
Diving into the intricacies of her life, both off-camera and on, the nine-episode show immerses the audience in her own captivating world.
Relentlessly followed by the limelight, the show offers an unfiltered look of Uorfi at all the BTS drama.
Beyond the glitz and glamour, the unscripted series also reveals Uorfi's life's raw, unfiltered reality off social media.
The show also highlights Uorfi's relentless drive for fame and fortune, and the complex dynamics of her dysfunctional family.
In a world full of fakes, she refuses to be one. Uorfi is as real as it gets in the show.
